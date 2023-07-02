Monsoon rains: IMD issues 'Yellow' alert for Delhi; heavy rain in THESE states

For Delhi and its adjoining regions, the IMD said light rain is expected to continue till July 6. "A yellow alert is in place for moderate rainfall on July 5 and 6. Before that, most places will receive drizzle to light rain," an official said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday (July 2) said that Monsoon rains is expected to cover the remaining parts of India, including those in Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab during the next two days.

For the rest of the country, the weather body issued a significant warning during the next five days, as the active monsoon season is expected to bring ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall at many places.

Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh and rest of northwest India: It is reportedly said that there is a high likelihood of light to moderate scattered to widespread rainfall persisting in northwest India over the next 24 hours. Additionally, Uttarakhand is expected to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall till July 6; In Uttar Pradesh, while the eastern region will experience heavy rainfall from July 4-6.

Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh: The IMD said light to moderate widespread to widespread rainfall would occur across central India for the next five days. Additionally, chances of isolated heavy rainfall are high in Chhattisgarh till July 6. East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha are likely to encounter isolated heavy rainfall on July 5 and 6.

Goa and Maharashtra: The IMD has predicted that there is a high probability of light to moderate widespread to widespread rainfall across west India. According to the IMD, Konkan and Goa and the Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra to witness rainfall. Gujarat is likely to receive rainfall during the next 24 hours.

Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu: Light to moderate scattered to widespread rainfall in the next five days over Kerala and Mahe, as well as Coastal Karnataka. Andhra Pradesh and south interior Karnataka are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall from July 3-6.

Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala are also expected to see isolated severe rainfall during the next five days, as well as isolated very heavy rainfall from July 3–6. From July 3 to 5, isolated areas of southern interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema will experience significant rains.