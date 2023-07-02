Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monsoon rains: IMD issues 'Yellow' alert for Delhi; heavy rain in THESE states

    For Delhi and its adjoining regions, the IMD said light rain is expected to continue till July 6. "A yellow alert is in place for moderate rainfall on July 5 and 6. Before that, most places will receive drizzle to light rain," an official said.

    Monsoon rains: IMD issues 'Yellow' alert for Delhi; heavy rain in THESE states AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 2, 2023, 10:01 AM IST

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday (July 2) said that Monsoon rains is expected to cover the remaining parts of India, including those in Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab during the next two days.

    For the rest of the country, the weather body issued a significant warning during the next five days, as the active monsoon season is expected to bring ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall at many places.

    Delhi: PWD demolishes Hanuman Temple, Dargah in Bhajanpura amid heavy security deployment

    For Delhi and its adjoining regions, the IMD said light rain is expected to continue till July 6. "A yellow alert is in place for moderate rainfall on July 5 and 6. Before that, most places will receive drizzle to light rain," an official said.

    Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh and rest of northwest India: It is reportedly said that there is a high likelihood of light to moderate scattered to widespread rainfall persisting in northwest India over the next 24 hours. Additionally, Uttarakhand is expected to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall till July 6; In Uttar Pradesh, while the eastern region will experience heavy rainfall from July 4-6.

    Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh: The IMD said light to moderate widespread to widespread rainfall would occur across central India for the next five days. Additionally, chances of isolated heavy rainfall are high in Chhattisgarh till July 6. East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha are likely to encounter isolated heavy rainfall on July 5 and 6.

    IMD issues orange alert in Kerala's various districts as monsoon strengthens; Details

    Goa and Maharashtra: The IMD has predicted that there is a high probability of light to moderate widespread to widespread rainfall across west India. According to the IMD, Konkan and Goa and the Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra to witness rainfall. Gujarat is likely to receive rainfall during the next 24 hours.

    Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu: Light to moderate scattered to widespread rainfall in the next five days over Kerala and Mahe, as well as Coastal Karnataka. Andhra Pradesh and south interior Karnataka are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall from July 3-6.

    Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala are also expected to see isolated severe rainfall during the next five days, as well as isolated very heavy rainfall from July 3–6. From July 3 to 5, isolated areas of southern interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema will experience significant rains.

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2023, 10:01 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    IMD issues orange alert in Kerala's various districts as monsoon strengthens; Details anr

    IMD issues orange alert in Kerala's various districts as monsoon strengthens; Details

    Delhi PWD demolishes Hanuman Temple, Dargah in Bhajanpura amid heavy security deployment AJR

    Delhi: PWD demolishes Hanuman Temple, Dargah in Bhajanpura amid heavy security deployment

    Kerala government rejects Hibi Eden MP's proposal to relocate capital to Ernakulam anr

    Kerala government rejects Hibi Eden MP's proposal to relocate capital to Ernakulam

    Kerala news live 2 July 2023 updates highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala to receive heavy rainfall in next five days; IMD issues orange alert in 2 districts

    UP bus conductor loses job after video of him having sex with female passenger in moving bus goes viral

    UP bus conductor loses job after video of him having sex with female passenger in moving bus goes viral

    Recent Stories

    IMD issues orange alert in Kerala's various districts as monsoon strengthens; Details anr

    IMD issues orange alert in Kerala's various districts as monsoon strengthens; Details

    Bigg Boss Malayalam 5: Akhil Marar or Reneesha? Who will win the trophy after Cerena Ann Johnson gets evicted? Read THIS RBA

    Bigg Boss Malayalam 5: Akhil Marar or Reneesha? Who will win the trophy after Cerena Ann Johnson gets evicted?

    cricket Ashes 2023: Starc and Cummins put Australia on the brink of victory osf

    Ashes 2023: Starc and Cummins put Australia on the brink of victory

    Delhi PWD demolishes Hanuman Temple, Dargah in Bhajanpura amid heavy security deployment AJR

    Delhi: PWD demolishes Hanuman Temple, Dargah in Bhajanpura amid heavy security deployment

    Kerala government rejects Hibi Eden MP's proposal to relocate capital to Ernakulam anr

    Kerala government rejects Hibi Eden MP's proposal to relocate capital to Ernakulam

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon