Former diplomat Veena Sikri lauds PM Narendra Modi's diplomatic ability to engage all sides in the Middle East conflict, noting global respect for him. Expert Robinder Sachdev says President Trump respects Modi for his strength and decisiveness.

Global Regard for PM Modi's Diplomacy

Former Indian Diplomat, Veena Sikri said that the world over, there's a great regard and respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sikri, while talking to ANI about the situation in Middle East, said that Prime Minister Modi has an ability to talk to all the people on all sides of the political spectrum and to get their support. She said, "Even in the midst of this Iran, Israel, USA conflict, Prime Minister Modi has been speaking to all the people in the conflict. He's been speaking to the President of Iran, he's been speaking to the President of the UAE, and he has spoken with President Trump. The world over, there's a great regard and respect for Prime Minister Modi and his ability to talk to all the people on all sides of the political spectrum and to get their support."

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On Iran-US Tensions

"US President Donald Trump said that Iran is begging to make a deal, not them. Well, I think that is a totally different question. I think Iran is always saying that there are no talks between Iran and the USA. But of course, everybody is speculating that messages are being passed by Pakistan. Pakistan is not a mediator in any way. But they are passing messages that President Trump has sent his 15-point plan... Iran has rejected that plan, as they have their own plan," she said.

Expert Analysis on Trump-Modi Dynamic

Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev said that US President Donald Trump respects strength, quick decision-making, and leaders who follow through. He said, "Trump respects strength, quick decision-making, and leaders who follow through. He sees similar qualities in Prime Minister Modi, who takes firm decisions and ensures they are executed. Trump's remarks came after a phone call with Modi about global issues and the Gulf conflict. He has clear expectations: in trade, he wants the best deal for the US once the current interim tariff expires. In energy, he wants India to buy more American crude oil and LNG, while also diversifying with Russian supplies."

Meanwhile, a shipment of 47,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) arrived at the Vadinar Terminal of DPA Kandla in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on Saturday. (ANI)