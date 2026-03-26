Senator Lindsey Graham voices support for Trump's diplomatic efforts with Iran, provided any agreement meets security objectives on nuclear weapons, missiles, and terrorism. Meanwhile, Trump touts military success, and Tehran rejects a US proposal.

Graham Backs Diplomacy With Iran, Sets Firm Conditions

Senator Lindsey Graham has voiced strong support for diplomatic efforts led by US President Donald Trump and his team to engage with Iran, while laying down firm conditions that any potential agreement must meet key security objectives related to nuclear weapons, terrorism, and regional stability. In a detailed statement, the lawmaker emphasised that while the method of engagement may vary, the ultimate goal remains ensuring that Iran no longer poses a threat to the United States, its allies, or global security. The remarks come amid renewed discussions around possible negotiations with Tehran, a topic that has remained highly sensitive in US foreign policy circles.

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"Not only do I support @POTUS and his team's efforts to negotiate with Iran to find a solution to the threats this regime presents to the region and the world, I encourage it. It is the outcome I seek, not the method. I have confidence in President Trump's negotiating team to make sure that any deal would meet the military objectives laid out early on. These include: No ballistic missile program to threaten America or our allies. Iran no longer being the largest state sponsor of terrorism, ending its support for terrorist proxies throughout the region and the world. Definitively ending the Iranian regime's ambitions to obtain nuclear weapons once and for all. If diplomacy can achieve these objectives, I would not only support it, but I would also prefer it because war literally is hell." https://x.com/LindseyGrahamSC/status/2036836493809868997

Trump Touts 'Military Achievement', Slams Critics

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has hit out at political rivals, accusing them of attempting to diminish a "great military achievement" during the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran. In a recent update on his Truth Social platform, the President claimed that "Radical Left, country-hating Democrats are trying to create inner chaos to take away from the great military achievement we are having in Iran." However, this narrative of a "decisive" victory is being sharply contested by Tehran.

Tehran Rejects US Proposal

Iran has responded negatively to an American proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, insisting that any cessation of hostilities will only occur on Tehran's "own terms and timeline," a senior political-security official told state broadcaster Press TV on Wednesday. (ANI)