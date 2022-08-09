Google search down: Around 40,000 users affected; Twitter says insane experience

Google Trends was also briefly unavailable. Although the link was clicked, the window displaying the trends was empty.

Google search was down for a while on Tuesday morning. The Google outage was confirmed by the tracking website Downdetector.com. It stated that over 40,000 incidents of Google Search issues had been reported. The Google servers showed the 502 error after a search was performed. "502. That's an error. The server was unable to complete your request due to a temporary error. Please retry in 30 seconds. That's all we've got," as per the message prompt.

Another message read, "We're sorry for the trouble, but it appears that an internal server problem occurred while processing your request. Our engineers have been notified of the problem and are working to resolve it. Please try later."

The Google Trends service was also briefly unavailable. Although the link was being opened, the window displaying the trends was empty. However, the real-time trends were operational. After a short period, the service was resumed.

Many users in India and around the world reported on Twitter that Google isn't working properly.

User name @RyanBakerSLO wrote on Twitter, "For the first time ever, I encountered a Google search engine error. The engine was completely down. It's so unusual; I first checked Twitter to see if anything major was happening with the web. Here come the conspiracy theories! #google #error."

"This is an insane experience...Google is down, and the apocalypse is finally here. We can't google.... bing and yahoo are the only options to guide us in this darkness," tweeted @SAldawiri.

According to a verified account called @CryptoWhale, the Google Search outage has affected millions of people. "JUST IN: Major network failures are currently affecting millions of users across more than 40 countries when using Google Search," the company tweeted.

