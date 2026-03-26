A GIWEH event at the UNHRC explored using digital innovation and South-South cooperation for development rights. Discussions highlighted India's DPI model, ethical AI, labour market challenges, and the need for inclusive global tech policies.

At the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, the Global Institute for Water, Environment and Health (GIWEH) hosted a side event exploring how digital innovation and South-South cooperation can advance the Right to Development. The discussion brought together policymakers, experts, and civil society voices to examine inclusive and technology-driven growth models, as reported by The Parliament Politics in an article written by Alan Priddy

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According to The Parliament Politics, moderated by GIWEH Director General Nidal Salim, the session emphasised that development is a fundamental human right requiring fairness, participation, and inclusivity. Speakers stated that emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and cloud computing are increasingly central to achieving global development objectives, including a significant share of the Sustainable Development Goals.

India's Digital Public Infrastructure as a Model

A key highlight was India's Digital Public Infrastructure model. Experts pointed to initiatives like the JAM Trinity and UPI, which have enabled widespread financial inclusion and expanded access to essential services. Programmes such as Ayushman Bharat and e-Sanjeevani were cited as examples of how digital systems can improve healthcare delivery and social protection, particularly for underserved populations.

Ethical and Human-Centric Governance

The panel also addressed ethical considerations in digital governance. Representatives highlighted the importance of value-based frameworks rooted in inclusivity, transparency, and shared global responsibility. Drawing from diverse perspectives, speakers argued that technological advancement must align with human-centric principles to ensure equitable outcomes.

Impact on Labour Markets

Labour market transformations were another focal point. Experts from the International Labour Organization noted that while green and digital transitions could generate millions of jobs globally, disparities persist. Women, informal workers, and rural communities risk being excluded without targeted interventions and inclusive policy planning, as highlighted by The Parliament Politics.

Data Sovereignty and Security Concerns

Concerns over data sovereignty and digital security were also raised. Participants warned against over-reliance on foreign digital infrastructure, calling for stronger local data governance frameworks, encryption standards, and open-source solutions to safeguard citizens' rights.

Key Recommendations

The event concluded with a set of recommendations, including increased global funding for digital access, strengthened South-South partnerships, and policy frameworks ensuring ethical technology use, as reported by The Parliament Politics. (ANI)