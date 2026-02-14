German FM Johann Wadephul signals Europe's new approach to BRICS, focusing on shared values with India and Brazil over past alienation. This shift is underscored by a finalized India-EU FTA and a state visit from Brazil's President Lula.

Europe's New Approach to BRICS

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has indicated a recalibration in Europe's approach towards emerging powers, such as BRICS nations, saying that Germany now recognises shared interests and values with countries such as India and Brazil, even as differences persist with Russia and China.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Wadephul acknowledged that, in previous years, grouping countries primarily under the BRICS framework had led to some alienation. "Some years ago, we first saw these countries as being members of the BRICS, and that sort of alienated us from them, and that was wrong," he said. He noted that while Europe continues to have "very-very fundamental" differences with Russia and significant divergences with China, it has increasingly recognised areas of convergence with other major democracies, such as India and Brazil. He argued that Europe cannot afford to shun countries simply for cooperating with China or Russia within the BRICS framework. "We have a lot of things in common with countries like India and Brazil. Why not focus on these common interests and common values? This is, I think, the new view that Europe and Germany are putting into the work," Wadephul said.

India-EU Free Trade Agreement

The India-EU Free Trade Agreement was finalised in January 2026 after long negotiations, eliminating tariffs on over 90 per cent of goods traded between the two sides.

According to a sectoral analysis by credit rating agency ICRA, the agreement grants India preferential zero-duty access on 97 per cent of EU tariff lines, covering nearly 99.5 per cent of the value of Indian exports, while India will cut or eliminate tariffs on 92 per cent of its tariff lines for EU imports. Agricultural and processed food exports, such as tea, coffee, spices, fruits, vegetables, and marine products, will gain preferential access to the EU market. Marine exports are expected to benefit from tariff reductions of up to 26 per cent, supporting coastal employment and export growth. Labour-intensive sectors such as leather, footwear, furniture, and rubber products are also expected to see gains. At the same time, sensitive sectors, including dairy, cereals, and poultry, have been safeguarded to protect farmers and MSMEs.

Strengthening Brazil-India Ties

Brazil-India ties have also been steadily gaining momentum over recent months. In October 2025, Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, who also heads the development, industry, trade, and services portfolio, visited India alongside Defence Minister Jose Mucio Monteiro. During that visit, talks were held with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on defence cooperation and sovereignty-related issues. Discussions also covered the possible expansion of the Mercosur-India Preferential Trade Agreement, which has been in place since 2009.

High-Level Diplomatic Engagements

Political engagement has intensified further this year. On January 23, President Lula and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a phone call during which both leaders reiterated their support for comprehensive United Nations reforms, including changes to the Security Council, an issue long championed by both countries. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will also pay a state visit to India from February 18 to 22 and participate in the 2nd AI Summit to be held in the national capital from February 19 to 20, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. The bilateral engagements will take place on February 21, the main day of the state visit. President Lula will be hosted by India's President and meet with the Vice President and other dignitaries. A business delegation will accompany him to explore trade and investment opportunities. (ANI)