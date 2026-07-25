The World Uyghur Congress and the Society for Threatened Peoples have condemned Germany's deportation of a 21-year-old Uyghur man, Arafat Adil, to China. They termed the act a violation of international law and sought a halt to such deportations.

The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) and the Society for Threatened Peoples (STP) have condemned the deportation of a 21-year-old Uyghur man, Arafat Adil, from Germany to China, calling for an immediate and binding halt to the deportation of Uyghurs to China, according to a press release issued by the World Uyghur Congress.

According to the WUC press release, Adil was deported by German authorities on July 21 via Frankfurt Airport to Beijing, where he was reportedly detained and interrogated upon arrival. The organisations said Turkish diplomatic intervention enabled him to leave China, and he arrived in Turkiye on July 23.

Violation of International Law

The WUC and STP argued that deporting Uyghurs to China violates the international principle of non-refoulement, which prohibits returning individuals to countries where they face the risk of torture or persecution. They urged German authorities to thoroughly examine potential barriers to deportation, particularly for members of persecuted communities, and sought an explanation for how such a case occurred despite Germany's recognition of China's alleged human rights abuses against Uyghurs.

Criticism of German Authorities' Decision

According to the press release, Adil's family fled China in 2017 and settled in Turkiye, where he later obtained Turkish citizenship in 2024. Although his asylum application in Germany was unsuccessful, the organisations criticised the decision to designate China as his destination for deportation, noting that Germany's migration guidelines generally protect Uyghurs from China.

Procedural Failures and Risks Highlighted

STP Commissioner for Genocide Prevention Mirjam Kobold said Uyghurs returning to China face risks, including detention, interrogation and torture, while WUC Vice-President Zumretay Arkin criticised German authorities for allegedly failing to inform Adil's lawyer in advance or allow communication before his deportation.

Broader Legal and Human Rights Context

The organisations also stated that the prohibition on deporting individuals to places where they risk torture is protected under the European Convention on Human Rights, the UN Convention against Torture and the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights. They further noted that the persecution of Uyghurs has been characterised as genocide by the United States and as crimes against humanity by the European Parliament, according to the World Uyghur Congress press release. (ANI)