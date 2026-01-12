German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is on a two-day visit to India, starting in Ahmedabad. He will meet PM Modi to bolster ties as the nations celebrate 75 years of diplomacy and 25 years of their Strategic Partnership.

German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in India on Monday for a two-day official visit to the country since assuming office. Merz, who arrived in Ahmedabad earlier today, is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day, marking a significant milestone in India-Germany relations as both nations mark 75 years of diplomatic relations and 25 years of their Strategic Partnership.

According to a Ministry of External Affairs post on X, Chancellor Merz was warmly received by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat at the airport upon his arrival in the western state. The visit came at the invitation of PM Modi. "Welcome to India! Willkommen in Indien! Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz has arrived in Ahmedabad on an official visit. Warmly received by Hon'ble Governor of Gujarat, Shri Acharya Devvrat at the airport. India and Germany are celebrating 75 years of India-Germany diplomatic ties and 25 years of the India Germany Strategic Partnership. Chancellor Merz's visit and his meeting with PM Narendra Modi, later in the day, will further strengthen India-Germany partnership," the MEA post read.

Packed Itinerary in Gujarat

Merz will be in India from January 12 to January 13. This will be Merz's first official visit to India. At around 9:30 am today, the two leaders will visit the Sabarmati Ashram and at around 10 am, they will participate in the International Kite Festival at the Sabarmati Riverfront. This will be followed by bilateral engagements from 11:15 am onwards at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

Strengthening Strategic Partnership

The two leaders will review progress on the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, which recently marked its 25th anniversary. Their discussion will also focus on further intensifying cooperation in trade and investment, technology, education, skilling and mobility, while advancing collaboration in key areas of defence and security, science, innovation and research, green and sustainable development, and people-to-people ties.

Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Merz will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance and engage with business and industry leaders of the two countries. The visit is expected to build on momentum from regular high-level political interactions and provide an opportunity to reaffirm India and Germany's shared vision to develop a forward-looking partnership for the benefit of both countries and the wider global community.

Building on Past Engagements

On January 13, Merz will visit Bosch, then Nano Science and Engineering, CeNSE, and depart for Germany. PM Narendra Modi and Chancellor Merz last held discussions on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada, where the two leaders agreed to further broaden the bilateral strategic partnership. During that interaction, Prime Minister Modi invited the German Chancellor to an official visit to New Delhi.

The visit is also taking place in the lead-up to the India-EU Summit scheduled for January 27. (ANI)