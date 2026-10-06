Germany's Air Force, with its Airbus A400M, and the US Air Force, with F-35A jets, have joined the Indian Air Force for the multinational Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 in Jodhpur. Seven friendly nations are participating to boost interoperability.

Amid the vast, sun-drenched expanses of Rajasthan, the skies over the Jodhpur Air Force Station have transformed into a bustling aerial theatre. Setting a striking tone for international military cooperation, the German Air Force is participating in the ongoing multinational air combat Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026, featuring the prominent deployment of an advanced Airbus A400M military aircraft.

German Captain on Tarang Shakti Experience

Speaking to ANI, German Air Force Captain Maurice Berns said, "I'm a First Officer on the A400M, and I am participating in this year's edition of Tarang Shakti. It's been a great experience so far. Tarang Shakti teaches us, as transport aircraft crew, a lot of new things, and especially working with Indian people and the Indian Air Force is a great new experience."

Captain Berns further noted, "This time the exercise is a little bit bigger than the last edition. This time Germany is participating with the A400M, and we are participating in large force engagements, which means that we, as a transport aircraft, are being involved in big fighter jet exercises."

Highlighting the capabilities of the aircraft and the value of the drills, he added, "This time, the A400M is participating, the transport aircraft, the backbone of the German Air Force National Fleet, and it's a heavy cargo airplane capable of doing a lot of tactical missions and also logistics missions."

On the operational takeaways, Captain Berns stated, "For the German Air Force, flying in India is a great learning experience. We got to know a lot about the planning of the Indian Air Force, gained a lot of insights into how to fly and operate in these big exercises, and also increased the interoperability between Indian and German fighter jets and transport airplanes."

US F-35s Expand Multinational Footprint

Expanding the multinational footprint of the drills, the skies over Jodhpur witnessed the roar of US Air Force F-35A Lightning II fighter jets on Sunday as the advanced stealth aircraft took off for joint training operations during Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026, underscoring the growing scale of multinational air operations being conducted alongside the Indian Air Force.

The F-35As, assigned to the US Air Force's 13th Fighter Squadron at Misawa Air Base, Japan, are participating in the operational phase of the multilateral exercise, which brings together air forces from seven Friendly Foreign Countries under the theme "Power in Partnership".

'Power in Partnership' Exercise

Visuals from the exercise show the F-35A Lightning IIs taking off for a joint training flight at Jodhpur Air Force Station last week, operating alongside aircraft and personnel from the Indian Air Force and several friendly foreign countries.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Indian Air Force commenced the operational phase of Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 at Air Force Station Jodhpur following the inaugural ceremony. Seven Friendly Foreign Countries, Australia, the United States of America, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, are participating in the exercise, with foreign aircraft deployments including the F-35 Lightning II, Rafale, F-16, A400M, MRTT, C-130, C-130J and KC-30A.

Enhancing Interoperability and Professional Interaction

In addition to flying operations, the exercise provides participating air forces with opportunities for professional interaction among aircrew, mission planners and operational support personnel, with an emphasis on interoperability, mutual learning, aerospace safety and enhanced understanding of operational procedures.

The ministry noted that the exercise provides participating forces an opportunity to operate together, share experiences and gain a better understanding of each other's capabilities and operating philosophies. The 2026 edition builds on the inaugural edition of Tarang Shakti held in 2024, with participating contingents operating alongside the IAF and employing frontline combat platforms and support elements across a range of missions, while several other Friendly Foreign Countries participate as observers.

Beyond flying operations, the exercise features a range of professional, cultural and outreach activities, including a dedicated seminar, an industrial tour, the Sekhon Marathon, heritage tours and yoga sessions. The US Air Force also released visuals showing airmen assigned to the 13th Aircraft Maintenance Unit conducting routine maintenance on a US Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 13th Fighter Squadron during Tarang Shakti 26 at Jodhpur Air Force Station.

Demonstrating India's Defence Capabilities

The ministry stated that Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 provides the IAF an opportunity to demonstrate its operational capabilities, professional standards and institutional ethos, while highlighting India's growing indigenous aerospace and defence capabilities in support of regional peace, security and stability. (ANI)

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