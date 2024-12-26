Brazilian prophet Athos Salomé predicts a transformative 2025, featuring genetically modified humans, AI autonomy, extraterrestrial disclosures, energy crises, population control via chips, geoengineered climate disasters, and military revelations. These forecasts raise pressing ethical, social, and global challenges, urging humanity to confront an uncertain future.

Brazilian prophet Athos Salomé, famously known as the "Living Nostradamus," has sparked fresh debates with his latest predictions for 2025. Renowned for allegedly foreseeing global events like the COVID-19 pandemic, Queen Elizabeth II’s death, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Salomé’s latest insights offer a startling glimpse into a future filled with breakthroughs, crises, and moral dilemmas.

Genetically modified humans:

Salomé predicts that 2025 will unveil long-hidden genetic experiments, introducing humanity to genetically modified individuals. Designed to be smarter, stronger, and immune to diseases, these "perfected humans" are the result of clandestine efforts by governments and corporations using advanced technologies like CRISPR and cloning.



- Asia’s Leading Role: The first genetically enhanced humans could emerge from Asia, given its advancements in biotechnology.

- Moral Outcry: The revelation is expected to ignite global debates about human rights and the ethics of genetic manipulation.

- New Social Divide: These enhancements may widen the gap between social classes, creating a genetically privileged elite.

According to Salomé, artificial intelligence will reach a tipping point in 2025, potentially sparking a "digital apocalypse." Autonomous AI systems, rumoured to exhibit early signs of self-awareness, could start making irreversible decisions in crucial sectors like cybersecurity and transportation.

How will humanity cope with the realization that it has created a technology it may no longer control?

Salomé claims 2025 could be the year when governments officially confirm the existence of extraterrestrial life. This acknowledgement could range from microbial discoveries on Mars to evidence of advanced civilizations.

- Strategic Secrecy: Nations such as the U.S., China, and Russia reportedly withhold this information to avoid public panic and maintain control.

- Corporate Transparency: Private companies like SpaceX may take the lead in revealing these findings to the public.

Salomé warns of an engineered global energy crisis aimed at consolidating power. Revolutionary technologies, such as zero-point energy generators, are allegedly being suppressed.

- Fossil fuels may be reintroduced as essential resources.

- Developing nations could face severe economic hardships, widening the global wealth gap.

The prophet envisions the widespread adoption of implantable microchips, marketed as tools for health and security. However, he cautions that these chips could also serve as instruments for mass surveillance and control, suppressing dissent.

The groundwork laid during the COVID-19 pandemic might make the global adoption of such technology surprisingly seamless.



Salomé predicts unprecedented climate disasters in 2025, fueled by geoengineering and weather manipulation technologies. Hurricanes and droughts may occur in unexpected regions, potentially being used as weapons of war and economic domination.

The prophet foresees revelations about underground military bases, gravitational propulsion systems, and futuristic weapons like direct-energy systems. These leaks could expose the true extent of global military advancements.

