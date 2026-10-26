Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot has urged Israeli citizens to vote in large numbers to defeat incumbent Benjamin Netanyahu as the nation approaches a critical Knesset election amid intense campaigning and security concerns.

Gadi Eisenkot Challenges Netanyahu in Knesset Race

Gadi Eisenkot the leader of Israel's Yashar party and a Prime Ministerial hopeful has called on citizens to vote in large numbers to ensure the defeat of incumbent Benjamin Netanyahu in Tuesday's elections to the Kneset. In a post on X, Eisenkot said, " In 24 hours, the fateful elections in the history of the state will begin, concerning its future, identity, and security. Yesterday we saw Netanyahu once again leaning on a campaign of intimidation, lies, and threats that included images of atomic bombs in the heart of Tel Aviv. This time it won't work for him. Donald Trump is a true friend of Israel. I appreciate his actions and commitment to Israel's security, and I am convinced that he will work in full cooperation with any leader chosen by the people. Citizens of Israel, I believe in you that you will choose according to the dictates of your conscience and for the future of the State of Israel. Trust me. Straight! A large gap victory over the Likud will ensure the change and bring about the victory of the majority of the Zionist state-oriented camp in Israel."

According to Jerusalem Post, the four latest election surveys, which closed on October 23, show that Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party leads Netanyahu's Likud, but neither of the two major political blocs has enough seats to secure a majority in the 120-seat Knesset.

Netanyahu's Security Campaign and Trump Endorsement

On Sunday, Netanyahu used the endorsement he got from US President Trump to project a doomsday scenario if his coalition does not come to power. Netanyahu posted an AI-generated image on social media depicting a nuclear explosion in Tel Aviv, warning the public just two days before the election that voting for anyone other than him could expose Israelis to the danger of a “second Holocaust.” Quoting Right-wing activist Yuval Blumberg's statements, Netanyahu's post read, “The State of Israel is in real and tangible existential danger. If the Iranians acquire nuclear weapons, nothing will ever be the same again. Everything is so trivial compared to the existential threat of Iran and the Shiite axis."

The Case for Continuity

"We have another two years of Trump to finish the work in Iran, and there's no telling what will come after that—whether it's Kamala Harris or some other mediocre figure. This is the window of time we have left to complete the necessary work to ensure our physical existence for the coming years. All the required resources of the state must be invested in this mission... This won't happen with a prime minister who can't pick up the phone and have a continuous, intimate conversation with Trump," the post read.

Earlier, Trump endorsed Netanyahu for the second time saying, " When you go to the Polls, please remember that Bibi has been an outstanding Warrior Prime Minister! Israel was called The Little Satan, with the United States being called The Big Satan, by some very evil people. There can no longer be the chant heard around the World of “Death to America, Death to Israel,” and there won’t be. Vote for Bibi Netanyahu for Prime Minister, we have to finish the job that we started."

Understanding Israel's Electoral System

Israel uses a party-list proportional representation system. Under this system, voters cast their ballots for lists of candidates, and each list receives a number of seats in the Knesset proportional to its share of the vote. Israel has an electoral threshold: only lists that receive at least 3.25% of the valid votes participate in the allocation of Knesset seats. The Knesset is made up of 120 Members.

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