India has thanked the Portuguese government for its cooperation in the successful extradition of fugitive Abhay Rana. The operation was a coordinated effort by the CBI, MEA, and MHA under a bilateral treaty. He will now face trial in Indian courts.

India extended its appreciation to the Portuguese government and its police agencies for their "cooperation and support in the successful extradition" of Abhay Rana, a wanted fugitive, back to the country. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), working in tandem with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), facilitated the return of Abhay, also known as Abhay Rana, from Portugal. Following the completion of the handover, the Embassy of India in Lisbon released an official communique acknowledging the assistance provided by the local authorities.

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"Abhay Rana is charged with several serious offences and will now be subject to trial in the Indian courts. This extradition was carried out under the bilateral extradition agreement between India and Portugal, following the issuance of an Interpol Red Notice," the Embassy statement confirmed. The Embassy of India in Lisbon thanks the Portuguese authorities for their support and cooperation in extradition of Abhay Rana to India. #indiaportugal #extradition @MEAIndia @PIB_India @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts @IndianDiplomacy @MIB_India @nestrangeiro_pt pic.twitter.com/paXHs00VfR — India in Portugal (@IndiainPortugal) May 9, 2026

A Milestone in Diplomatic Coordination

The diplomatic mission further noted that the "return of Abhay Rana marks an important step in the ongoing efforts of the Government of India to extradite fugitives currently residing in various foreign countries." The mission emphasised that the "success of this operation was made possible through active and sustained coordination between the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Haryana Police, the Embassy of India in Lisbon, and various law enforcement agencies of Portugal."

India-Portugal Extradition Treaty Framework

This high-level cooperation is underpinned by a formal Extradition Treaty between New Delhi and Lisbon, ratified on January 11, 2007. The agreement provides a robust legal structure for the mutual transfer of wanted individuals while ensuring that judicial proceedings align with specific humanitarian safeguards.

A pivotal component of this treaty is its adherence to European legal standards, which explicitly ensure that extradited persons do not face the death penalty. Furthermore, the agreement mandates that any custodial sentence imposed in the receiving country cannot exceed a maximum of 25 years, a stipulation that remains fundamental to Portuguese judicial requirements. The framework also operates on the principle of dual criminality, necessitating that the alleged crime be a punishable offence under the legal codes of both India and Portugal.

By assisting Indian authorities in this latest handover in May 2026, Portugal has demonstrated its continued commitment to this bilateral framework, facilitating the return of individuals sought for criminal prosecution by Indian law enforcement. (ANI)