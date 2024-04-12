Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Jerusalem' emoji glitch in iPhone sparks row: Apple vows to fix 'bug' suggesting Palestinian flag

    Apple on Thursday pledged to address a software glitch that caused a Palestinian flag emoji to be recommended to some iPhone users when typing "Jerusalem" in messages.

    Jerusalem emoji glitch in iPhone sparks row: Apple vows to fix 'bug' suggesting Palestinian flag snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 12, 2024, 2:22 PM IST

    Apple on Thursday pledged to address a software glitch that caused a Palestinian flag emoji to be recommended to some iPhone users when typing "Jerusalem" in messages. The Silicon Valley giant attributed the issue to a bug and assured that it was unintentional.

    Apple stated that the predictive emoji suggestion on the iPhone keyboard would be rectified in the next update to its mobile operating system. The incident sparked allegations of anti-Israel bias against Apple amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

    The glitch was highlighted on social media by British television presenter Rachel Riley, reigniting discussions about the rightful claim to Jerusalem as the capital by Israel and Palestinians.

    "When I type the capital of Israel, Jerusalem, I'm offered the Palestinian flag emoji," Riley wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, calling on Apple to explain.

    She highlighted that no flag emojis were suggested when various other capital cities were entered into iPhone messages.

    "Showing double standards with respect to Israel is a form of antisemitism, which is itself a form of racism against Jewish people," Riley contended in the post.

    She noted that the Palestinian flag emoji started appearing in association with Jerusalem following a recent update of the iPhone operating system.

    Riley signed her post "a Jewish woman concerned about the global rise in antisemitism."

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2024, 2:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pakistan SHOCKER! Man axes wife, 7 kids to death in Punjab as he 'couldn't feed them anymore' gcw

    Pakistan SHOCKER! Man axes wife, 7 kids to death in Punjab as he 'couldn't feed them anymore'

    Modi is scared of our atom bomb we have more mujahids Pakistani man's shocker goes viral (WATCH) snt

    'Modi is scared of our atom bomb, we have more mujahids': Pakistani man's shocker goes viral (WATCH)

    UK hikes family visa income requirement by 55% to control migration gcw

    UK hikes family visa income requirement by 55% to control migration

    Good Riddance Caitlyn Jenner's scathing jibe on former NFL Star OJ Simpson's death

    'Good Riddance...' Caitlyn Jenner's scathing jibe on former NFL Star OJ Simpson's death

    OJ Simpson, former NFL player and actor accused of murdering ex-wife, dies at 76 AJR

    OJ Simpson, former NFL player and actor accused of murdering ex-wife, dies at 76

    Recent Stories

    Why Bengal has become safe haven for terrorists?: BJP after arrest of Rameshwaram Cafe blast accused vkp

    'Why Bengal has become safe haven for terrorists?': BJP after arrest of Rameshwaram Cafe blast accused

    Will Randeep Hooda join BJP THIS Lok Sabha Elections? Know his reply RBA

    Will Randeep Hooda join BJP THIS Lok Sabha Elections? Know his reply

    Kerala: Policeman arrested for allegedly harassing young woman in Thodupuzha rkn

    Kerala: Policeman arrested for allegedly harassing young woman in Thodupuzha

    cricket IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals aim for tactical precision against Punjab Kings in Chandigarh osf

    IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals aim for tactical precision against Punjab Kings in Chandigarh

    Cops at Kashi Vishwanath temple ditch khaki as official uniform, wears dhoti-kurta (WATCH) AJR

    Cops at Kashi Vishwanath temple ditch khaki as official uniform, wear dhoti-kurta (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon