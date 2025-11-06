France's AI envoy Anne Bouverot lauded India's balanced AI approach, highlighting a shared spirit in fostering innovation while regulating to protect citizens. She stressed a desire for collaboration on ethics and accountability without imposing lessons.

France's Special Envoy for Artificial Intelligence (AI), Anne Bouverot, on Thursday praised India's approach to AI governance, noting that India demonstrates the "same spirit" as France in striking a balance between fostering innovation and implementing necessary regulations in AI, while emphasising collaborative efforts without imposing lessons.

In an interview with ANI, Bouverot stated that France is eager to collaborate with India on issues related to AI ethics, regulation, and accountability, noting that both countries share similar priorities in protecting citizens while promoting technological advancement. "We're very willing to collaborate. Nobody gives lessons to anyone. I think we ourselves are trying to find the right balance between innovation and regulation," she said. "In France, it's very important to protect personal data and privacy--it's part of our history. But equally, it's very important to innovate and have startups and companies grow in the AI space. This is the same spirit we see in India, and we hope to help strengthen that balance between innovation and regulation to protect our citizens, children, and workers," Bouverot added.

Deepening India-France AI Collaboration

Speaking about India-France collaboration in AI, Bouverot highlighted ongoing engagement between the two nations following the AI Action Summit held in France earlier this year. She also stated that she would meet key members of India's AI ecosystem, including startups and researchers, during her current visit. "During the summit in February, there was a bilateral state visit from India. Prime Minister Modi, for example, visited Station F--the largest startup incubator in Paris--along with a number of Indian companies," she said. "We will make sure that, when President Macron visits India next February, we come with a number of companies and startups so they can work together," she added.

Road to AI Impact Summit 2026

The comments by the Special Envoy come as India and France deepen cooperation in emerging technologies, particularly AI, ahead of the AI Impact Summit 2026 to be hosted by India. The India-AI Impact Summit 2026, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the France AI Action Summit this year, is scheduled to take place from February 19 to February 20 in the national capital and will be the first-ever global AI summit hosted in the Global South.

Building on the momentum of leading international forums such as the UK AI Safety Summit, the AI Seoul Summit, the France AI Action Summit, and the Global AI Summit on Africa, this high-level convening marks a critical inflection point. According to the official website, the summit will strengthen existing multilateral initiatives while advancing new priorities, deliverables, and cooperative frameworks - moving from high-level political statements to demonstrable impact and tangible progress in global AI cooperation.

2026: The Year of French-Indian Innovation

Bouverot also declared that 2026 will be the year of French-Indian innovation, highlighting the deepening collaboration between the two nations. "2026 will be the year of French-Indian innovation. And that's a great opportunity to get our ecosystems, our startups, to work together," she told ANI. (ANI)