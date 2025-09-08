Jerusalem shooting attack: At least four people were killed and many were reported injured in a shooting attack in Jerusalem on Monday.

At least four people were killed and many were reported injured in a shooting attack in east Jerusalem on Monday. Israel's emergency service said it received reports of more than a dozen people injured by gunfire at a road junction. Police said the assailants had been “neutralised”, news agency AFP reported. Israeli media reported that the attack had targeted a bus, among other targets.

"At 10:13 am (0713 GMT), reports were received... about approximately 15 injured, apparently from gunfire, at the Ramot Junction on Yigal Yadin Street in Jerusalem," a statement by Magen David Adom said.

Wounded being treated; terrorists neutralised

Ambulance crews provided medical treatment and evacuated five "seriously wounded people" who were rushed to hospitals in Jerusalem.

"Several other victims, with varying degrees of injury, are also being treated at the scene," it added. Police said preliminary reports indicated "several people were injured as a result of the shooting, and the terrorists were neutralised".

Speaking on Israel's Channel 12, a police spokesperson said there were two assailants involved in the attack.

