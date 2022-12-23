Suicide blast in Pakistan's Islamabad kills policeman; cops say 'major terror attack averted'

In a video that is now viral on social media showed mangled remains of a vehicle on fire surrounded by several security personnel. The Islamabad Police said that a major terror attack was averted.

A suicide bomber blew himself up on Friday (December 23) killing a policeman in Islamabad's I-10/4 sector. In a tweet, the Islamabad police said that the incident happened during a regular checking of a suspicious vehicle that was stopped by the cops.

As soon as the vehicle was stopped, the suicide bomber detonated the bomb triggering a huge explosion. While one policeman was killed on the spot, a few others received injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital.

In another tweet, the Islamabad Police said, "Head constable Adeel Hussain was martyred in the suicide blast. Due to the timely action of Islamabad Capital Police, the city was saved from a major terrorist attack."

So far, no terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack till the reports last received. The suicide blast has come days after the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) called off an indefinite ceasefire agreed with the government made in June this year.

The banned group said that the decision to end the truce was taken after "a series of non-stop attacks were launched by the military organisations" in Bannu and Lakki Marwat areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. It also said it had repeatedly warned the people about violation of the ceasefire but showed patience so that the negotiation process was not "sabotaged at least by us".

In a statement, the militant group said, "As military operations are ongoing against mujahideen (militants) in different areas... so it is imperative for you to carry out attacks wherever you can in the entire country."