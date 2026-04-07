Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is set to visit the US from April 8-10 to review India-US bilateral relations. The visit will focus on advancing cooperation in key areas like trade, defence, and S&T, and follows EAM Jaishankar's recent trip.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will visit the United States of America from April 8-10. During his visit, discussions will take place to review the full spectrum of India-US ties and also regional and global developments, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

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Advancing Bilateral Cooperation

In an official statement, the MEA said that the Foreign Secretary's visit to Washington DC would, "provide an opportunity to review the full spectrum of India-U.S. bilateral relations and advance ongoing cooperation across key areas."

"During the visit, the Foreign Secretary will hold discussions with senior officials of the U.S. Administration on a wide range of issues, including trade, defence, science and technology, as well as regional and global developments of mutual interest", the statement said.

It underlined that the visit of FS Misri follows the visit by EAM S Jaishankar to Washington DC earlier in February and is in keeping with the regular high-level exchanges between the two sides.

US Envoy's Engagements

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, is also present in the United States. He met his Indian counterpart, Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra and underlined the significance of strategic ties between New Delhi and Washington.

Gor also met Vice President JD Vance and FBI Director Kash Patel during his visit to the US.

Meanwhile, Gor is set to meet President Trump today for dinner scheduled around the same time when the latest extension of Trump's deadline to Iran to make a deal would end.

On Trump-Modi Friendship

Previously in an interview to Span Magazine, Gor said that US President Donald Trump considers Prime Minister Narendra Modi a true friend, and their genuine relationship strengthens the bond between both nations.

Gor highlighted in the interview that the ability to deepen India-US ties and work towards mutually beneficial goals is a great privilege. (ANI)