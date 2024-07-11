Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Florida: American Airlines flight with 174 passengers onboard loses tyre during takeoff, catches fire (WATCH)

    An American Airlines flight bound for Phoenix narrowly averted disaster when one of its tyres exploded on the runway just moments before takeoff from Tampa International Airport in Florida on Wednesday morning.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 11, 2024, 2:00 PM IST

    An American Airlines flight bound for Phoenix narrowly averted disaster when one of its tyres exploded on the runway just moments before takeoff from Tampa International Airport in Florida on Wednesday morning. A dramatic video captured the incident as Flight 590 was taxiing for departure around 8 am. The right-side tyre burst, emitting sparks and smoke into the air, creating a tense moment before the flight crew managed to safely abort the takeoff.

    Following the tyre explosion, the plane continued taxiing until it reached the end of the runway, where it was eventually brought to a stop. Emergency vehicles quickly responded to the scene after the plane halted.

    Thankfully, all 174 passengers and six crew members escaped injury and were safely evacuated from Flight 590. American Airlines spokesperson Alfredo Garduno confirmed that the aircraft was subsequently towed to the terminal.

    In a statement, American Airlines said Flight 590 "experienced a mechanical issue on the runway prior to taking off". "We never want to disrupt our customers' travel plans and apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused," the airline added.

    The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the United States' federal aviation agency, has announced an investigation into the incident, noting that the crew reported multiple blown tyres. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and passengers were safely deplaned and transported by bus to the terminal.

    Affected passengers were promptly accommodated on an alternative flight, and operations at Tampa International Airport remained unaffected by the incident.

    "American Airlines Flight 590 aborted its takeoff from Tampa International Airport around 7:50 am local time on Wednesday, July 10, after the crew reported multiple blown tyres. Passengers were deplaned on the taxiway and bussed to the terminal," the FAA said in a statement.

    "The flight was headed to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The FAA will investigate. Please contact the airline for additional information," it added.

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2024, 2:00 PM IST
