Islamabad [Pakistan], April 17 (ANI): Five persons died and 19 people sustained injuries as a fierce hailstorm battered multiple cities in Islamabad in Pakistan's Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.



As per details, the storm, with lightning and strong winds, brought down walls and caused fatal incidents across the northern part of the country, as per ARY News.



In Jhelum, three people, including a woman, were killed when the walls of their homes collapsed.



In Kot Addu, a youth died after being struck by lightning. In Rawalpindi's Ratta Amral area, the wall of a mosque collapsed, claiming the life of a young boy. Five of the injured are in critical condition, authorities reported.



The storm also caused significant damage in Kotli, where lightning sparked a forest fire that spread rapidly due to strong winds. In Chilas, powerful gusts toppled house walls, resulting in the death of a child and injuries to two others.



In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the heavy rainfall led to flash flooding, washing away several roads and creating a chaotic situation.



The Pak-Afghan highway in Khyber district was closed due to torrential water flows, leaving numerous cargo vehicles stranded. In Mansehra, fallen power lines disrupted electricity supply, plunging the area into darkness. District Mohmand experienced a mix of light and heavy showers.



In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, cities including Bhimber, Kotli, and Mirpur were hit by intense rainfall, leading to a sharp drop in temperatures and cold weather conditions, ARY News reported.



The Pakistan Met Office has forecast a hot and humid weather in Karachi while strong winds likely to blow in daytime on Thursday.



Maximum temperature could remain between 35 to 38 Celsius with scorching sunlight. Strong winds from western southwestern direction, could blow with 30 kilometers per hour wind speed in the daytime.



Heatwave conditions are affecting different parts of the country as temperatures soared in Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Larkana and Dadu in Sindh with the sunrise, as per ARY News. (ANI)

