A man has been arrested after fires at homes linked to UK PM Keir Starmer. Counter-terror police are leading the probe into possible connected arson attacks and motives.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested by the Metropolitan Police on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after two suspicious fires at properties linked to UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

The arrest took place in the early hours of Tuesday, and the man is currently in police custody, reports BBC.

The first fire broke out early Monday at Sir Keir’s private home in Kentish Town, north London. Just a day earlier, on Sunday, emergency services responded to a small fire at the entrance of another property in nearby Islington, which had been converted into flats and is also connected to the prime minister.

Police have confirmed they are also examining a separate car fire as part of the same investigation. Given the nature of the incidents and the high-profile target involved, counter-terrorism officers are now leading the case. All the fires are being treated as suspicious, and investigators are looking into whether the incidents are connected.

The UK has seen several plots and threats against political leaders in recent years. In 2021, Conservative MP Sir David Amess was fatally stabbed during a constituency meeting, which was later declared a terrorist incident.

In 2017, a man was arrested near Parliament with knives in his bag, allegedly planning an attack on then-Prime Minister Theresa May.

Authorities have been put on high alert, with security regularly reviewed for MPs and ministers, especially in light of increasing threats both online and in public spaces.