Finnish President Alexander Stubb condemned a 'vile' Russian strike on Ukrainian homes. Zelenskyy detailed the attack, which killed four and injured dozens, and urged partners for more sanctions and air defence systems to counter Russia.

Finland Condemns 'Vile' Russian Strike

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has expressed deep condolences and strong condemnation of Russia's recent strike on Ukrainian residential buildings, calling the attack "vile." In a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Stubb reaffirmed his solidarity with the Ukrainian people and extended his sympathies to the entire nation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "I spoke with the President of Finland @AlexStubb. Once again, Russia has launched a heinous attack against Ukraine, our people, and ordinary residential buildings." "Alex expressed his condolences to the entire Ukrainian nation and condemned this vile Russian strike," he added.

During their discussion, Zelenskyy thanked Stubb for his words of support. He added that they explored "further support for Ukraine in every possible direction, as well as our joint steps with partners to exert pressure on Russia" "Only pressure - with sanctions and strength - can force Russia to end this war, a war that no one but them ever needed. We will do everything possible to achieve this," he added.

Zelenskyy Details 'Deliberately Calculated Attack'

This comes after Friday's attack, which involved about 430 drones and 18 missiles, struck multiple regions. The attack killed four people and wounded dozens, including children and a pregnant woman. Zelenskyy described it as a "deliberately calculated attack" on civilians and critical infrastructure.

Sharing the details of the attack, Zelenskyy wrote on X, Since last night, our emergency services have been working at the sites of the Russian strikes. A wicked attack - as of now, we know of dozens of wounded, including children and a pregnant woman. Sadly, four people have been killed." He also expressed his condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims.

Zelenskyy highlighted that the strike involved about 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic missiles. He said, "This was a deliberately calculated attack aimed at causing maximum harm to people and civilian infrastructure. In Kyiv alone, dozens of apartment buildings have been damaged." "The Azerbaijani Embassy was hit by debris from an Iskander missile. The main target of the attack was Kyiv, and strikes also hit Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions. According to preliminary data, the Russians used a Zircon missile in the Sumy region this morning," he added.

Zelenskyy Renews Calls for Western Military Support

Zelenskyy reiterated calls for stronger sanctions and additional Western military support. "Ukraine is responding to these strikes with long-range strength, and the world must stop these attacks on life with sanctions," he said.

"Russia is still able to sell oil and build its schemes. All of this must end."

"A great deal of work is underway with partners to strengthen our air defence, but it is not enough. We need reinforcement with additional systems and interceptor missiles," he added.

He emphasised the need for more air-defence systems and interceptor missiles, saying, "Europe and the United States can help. We are counting on real decisions." (ANI)