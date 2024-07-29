BREAKING: Fibre optic networks 'sabotaged' in several parts of France amidst Paris Olympics 2024

Three days after a malicious attack paralyzed France's high-speed rail network, French police confirmed fibre optic networks were sabotaged in several areas. The disruptions coincided with the Paris Olympics 2024, raising security concerns. An ultra-left activist was arrested, and authorities are investigating the motive and potential connection between the incidents.

Three days after France's high-speed rail network was paralyzed by a “malicious attack” that disrupted service for hundreds of thousands of passengers, the French police on Monday confirmed that fibre optic networks have been 'sabotaged' in several parts of the country. The recent series of attacks comes as Paris holds the Summer Olympics 2024.

This incident comes just three days after coordinated sabotage acts severely disrupted high-speed train services. These attacks occurred mere hours before the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024, causing significant travel disruptions for hundreds of thousands of people.



Adding to the tension, police sources revealed that an ultra-left activist was arrested at a railway site following the recent sabotage attacks. Further details on this arrest have yet to be disclosed.



The recent spate of sabotage incidents began over the weekend, affecting the high-speed train network and now extending to the fibre optic networks. The damage to the optic networks of several telecom operators occurred in six different areas, as reported by AFP citing police sources. However, Paris has managed to avoid any impact from these attacks.

Authorities are currently investigating the motive behind these acts and the possible connection between the two incidents. The disruption of essential services during a major international event like the Olympics raises serious security concerns.

