A circus in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, descended into chaos when a tiger jumped into the audience after a barrier collapsed. Videos show panicked families fleeing as trainers struggled to control the animal, sparking an official probe.

A circus performance in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, turned chaotic earlier this month when a tiger leaped into the crowd after a barrier collapsed. The incident has prompted a criminal investigation, with footage of the episode now circulating widely on social media.

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According to eyewitness accounts, three tigers and two trainers were inside the performance ring when the barrier separating the animals from the audience suddenly gave way. Within moments, one tiger jumped over the broken section and rushed directly into the seating area.

Panic Among Spectators

Videos from the scene showed families scrambling to leave their seats. One clip captured a man quickly rising with his child, searching for an exit. As the camera moved across the venue, some spectators cautiously backed away, while others hurried toward the exits as the tiger moved through the rows.

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Another recording revealed a trainer attempting to steer the tiger toward an exit along the empty back rows. Despite the trainer’s efforts, the presence of the animal in the seating area left families visibly alarmed, especially those with young children.

The incident has raised serious questions about safety standards at the circus. Authorities have opened a criminal investigation to determine how the barrier failed and whether negligence contributed to the dangerous situation.