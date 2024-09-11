Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ancient Babylonian map of the world unraveled: Decoding the 2900-year-old clay tablet (WATCH)

    Hailing from the venerable city of Abu Habba (modern-day Sippar) in Iraq, this clay tablet, dating to the sixth century B.C., stands as the earliest known map of the ancient world.

    Ancient Babylonian Map steals the spotlight! This is how the world has been mapped throughout history
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 7:52 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 8:23 PM IST

    In a revelation that bridges millennia, the Babylonian Map of the World, or "Imago Mundi," has emerged as a dazzling relic of ancient geography. Hailing from the venerable city of Abu Habba (modern-day Sippar) in Iraq, this clay tablet, dating to the sixth century B.C., stands as the earliest known map of the ancient world.

    Crafted with meticulous precision, the map portrays the ancient realm as a circular disc encircled by the Bitter River, a mythical body of water. At its heart lies the Euphrates River, and prominently featured is the illustrious city of Babylon. The map’s cuneiform inscriptions mark various locations, providing an invaluable glimpse into the geographical understanding of ancient Babylonians. Intriguingly, "Babylon" is inscribed at one terminus of the Euphrates River, even though its historical locus straddled both banks.

    Mythological Insights and Historical Context

    Above this cartographic marvel, a block of text narrates the cosmological genesis orchestrated by Marduk, the paramount deity of Babylonia. This text interweaves the creation myth with mentions of legendary creatures and sovereigns such as Utnapishtim, who famously weathered a cataclysmic deluge. On the tablet’s reverse, eight peripheral regions, known as nagu, are delineated with brief but evocative descriptions.

    Standing at 4.8 inches tall and 3.2 inches wide (12.2 by 8.2 centimeters), this artifact is a prized possession of The British Museum, offering a tangible link to the ancient Babylonian understanding of the cosmos and their pioneering cartographic techniques.

    A Modern Revelation: Recent Discoveries and Public Engagement

    In a recent showcase, the British Museum has brought the Babylonian Map of the World into contemporary consciousness through a compelling video narrated by Irving Finkel, an esteemed philologist and curator in the museum’s Middle East department. This cinematic exploration delves into the map’s historical significance and the intricate process of reconstructing its fragmented sections.

    The video has elicited widespread acclaim, with viewers praising Finkel’s enthralling narration and the educational depth of the presentation. Public reactions on YouTube underscore a deep fascination with the map and an appreciation for its historical and cultural resonance.

    The Babylonian Map of the World continues to be an indispensable artifact, offering profound insights into the cartographic and cosmological perspectives of ancient Babylon. It stands not only as a relic of the past but also as a beacon of our enduring quest to understand the ancient world.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India Oman to begin joint military exercise Al Najah 2024 from September 13 at Salalah vkp

    India, Oman to begin joint military exercise 'Al Najah' 2024 from September 13 at Salalah

    Two IDF soldiers killed in Israeli Air Force helicopter crash during Gaza Strip evacuation mission (WATCH) snt

    Two IDF soldiers killed in Israeli Air Force helicopter crash during Gaza Strip evacuation mission (WATCH)

    'Eye rolls, exaggerated smiles & more': Kamala Harris' facial expressions in debate with Trump sparks frenzy

    'Eye rolls, exaggerated smiles & more': Kamala Harris' facial expressions in debate with Trump sparks frenzy

    Will never reach Mars if Kamala wins Elon Musk warns after Harris vs Trump US presidential debate 2024 snt

    'Will never reach Mars if Kamala wins': Elon Musk warns after Harris vs Trump US presidential debate 2024

    Rahul Gandhi's meeting with anti-India US lawmaker Ilan Omar sparks row; BJP questions 'desh virodh' snt

    Rahul Gandhi's meeting with anti-India US lawmaker Ilan Omar sparks row; BJP questions 'desh virodh'

    Recent Stories

    Rekha Jhunjhunwala: Exploring lifestyle, investments and net worth of India's second richest woman

    Rekha Jhunjhunwala: Exploring lifestyle, investments and net worth of India's second richest woman

    Onam 2024: What is Thrikakkara Appan? Know significance, legend, rituals and more dmn

    Onam 2024: Who is Thrikakkara Appan? Know the significance, legend, rituals and more

    6 Books you must read to understand time management RTM

    6 Books you must read to understand time management

    FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Cristian Romero to miss Argentina's next match against Venezuela

    FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Cristian Romero to miss Argentina's next match against Venezuela

    Tamil Nadu: Actor Jiiva involved in near-fatal car crash en route to Chennai, lashes out at onlookers dmn

    Tamil Nadu: Actor Jiiva involved in near-fatal car crash en route to Chennai, lashes out at onlookers

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon