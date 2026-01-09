A former Taiwanese Marine Corps petty officer has been indicted for leaking classified defence secrets to a Chinese handler. He allegedly accepted payments for photographing documents, recording videos pledging allegiance to Beijing, and providing intel.

A former Taiwanese Marine Corps service member has been indicted for allegedly accepting payments from a Chinese handler and leaking classified defence information, a case that prosecutors say highlights China's growing infiltration efforts, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Chinese Recruitment and Allegiance Pledge

According to Focus Taiwan, the Ciaotou District Prosecutors' Office, Chen, who served as a petty officer second class since 2017, came into contact in early 2024 with a Chinese national using the alias "Jixiang". This online connection soon evolved into a covert recruitment attempt orchestrated from across the strait.

Prosecutors said Chen recorded videos between February and March at his home in Kaohsiung's Nanzih District, where he held China's national flag, asserted that Taiwan belongs to China, and pledged allegiance to Beijing.

He allegedly received NT$200,000 in return.

Leaking of Classified Defence Information

Chen is also accused of leveraging his military role between May and June to photograph confidential documents ranging from weapons configuration data to amphibious assault vehicle operational details and sending them to his Chinese handler via smartphone.

The indictment states that in July, Chen informed his handler about President Lai Ching-te's unannounced visit to a Kaohsiung military installation, for which he accepted NT$10,000. That month, he also forwarded sensitive materials related to Taiwan's drone programs and the Han Kuang military exercises through the LINE messaging platform, though he had not yet been paid for the information, as highlighted by Focus Taiwan.

Arrest, Charges, and National Security Risks

Authorities arrested Chen in August after receiving an internal tip. He was dismissed from service in November before being charged in December with violating the National Security Act and Anti-Corruption Act.

Prosecutors argue that Chen's actions not only breached military loyalty but also posed a substantial risk to Taiwan's national defence, as reported by Focus Taiwan. (ANI)