Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Exploring the mysteries of Snake Island in Brazil: World's most dangerous place revealed

    Snake Island, off Brazil's coast, houses 2,000 to 4,000 Golden Lancehead Vipers, isolated for centuries. Their lethal venom and absence of predators define this perilous, forbidden terrain as their exclusive habitat, making it one of the most treacherous and restricted places on Earth.

    Exploring the mysteries of Snake Island in Brazil: World's most dangerous place revealed vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 10, 2023, 3:56 PM IST

    Snake Island, nestled off the southern coast of Brazil, remains a mystery shrouded in peril. It's home to a unique species, the Golden Lancehead Viper, making it one of the most treacherous and forbidden locations on Earth. Exploring the enigmatic nature of this island reveals the existence of 2,000 to 4,000 highly venomous serpents, the golden lanceheads, with venom potent enough to claim a life within an hour of a single bite.

    Just off Brazil’s southern coast lies the infamous Snake Island, officially known as Queimada Grande. Occupying a mere 43 hectares, this rocky terrain hosts a population of Golden Lancehead Vipers, a venomous species known as Bothrops insularis. These serpents, isolated on the island nearly 11,000 years ago during the last ice age due to rising sea levels, have thrived without natural predators.

    Elvish Yadav's video with snakes wrapped around his neck goes viral, singer Fazilpuria clarifies

    Devoid of mammals and limited prey, these vipers evolved into skilled avian hunters, relying primarily on migrating birds that visit the island. This specialized diet is likely attributed to their venom's lethal potency. Unlike other venomous snakes that can track their prey after biting, the golden lanceheads need to ensure rapid prey immobilization to prevent escape.

    The venom of these serpents is three to five times more potent than other venomous snakes globally, capable of causing swift and catastrophic tissue dissolution in humans. The Golden Lancehead's venom is notorious for its lethal effects, leading to fatalities within an hour of a bite.
    With a length ranging from one to one and a half feet, these vipers, numbering between 2,000 and 4,000, are exclusive to Snake Island, setting it apart as the sole habitat for the Golden Lancehead Viper.

    Cobra visit in Bengaluru home goes viral, netizens share laughter: 'Chalo kuch toh naya hua B'lore mein'

    The prevailing question is: What prompts the overabundance of these vipers on Snake Island? This island, detached from the Amazon forests, was once a part of the Amazon jungle. The geographical separation paved the way for the vipers to inhabit the island exclusively. The absence of natural predators allowed their population to burgeon over the years.

    Nearly 11,000 years ago, the rising levels of the Atlantic Ocean during the Ice Age's concluding phase resulted in Snake Island's isolation from the mainland. This natural occurrence trapped the Golden Lancehead Vipers on the island. The absence of creatures preying on snakes facilitated their dominance, leading to their significant population on the island.

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2023, 3:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    New Island is born near Japan's Ogasawara island (WATCH)

    New island born off Japan's Ogasawara island is crumbly, susceptible to erosion (WATCH)

    Israel Hamas war: Palestinian Islamic Jihad releases video of two hostages in Gaza (WATCH) snt

    Israel-Hamas war: Palestinian Islamic Jihad releases video of two hostages in Gaza (WATCH)

    Canada boosts Air India security amid threats from Khalistani extremist Gurpatwant Pannun AJR

    Canada boosts Air India security amid threats from Khalistani extremist Gurpatwant Pannun

    Another embarrassment for Pakistan; lamination paper shortage delays passport process anr

    Another embarrassment for Pakistan; lamination paper shortage delays passport process

    Israel doesnt seek to occupy or govern Gaza says Netanyahu gcw

    Israel doesn't seek to occupy or govern Gaza, says Netanyahu

    Recent Stories

    Diwali 2023: 7 self care tips for this festive season RKK

    Diwali 2023: 7 self care tips for this festive season

    Diwali 2023 6 last minute gifts under Rs 2000 for everyone gcw eai

    Diwali 2023: 6 last-minute gifts under Rs 2000 for everyone

    Diwali 2023: 7 ways to celebrate the festival without firecrackers SHG

    Diwali 2023: 7 ways to celebrate the festival without firecrackers

    7 marvel movies to watch on Netflix and Hotstar RBA

    7 marvel movies to watch on Netflix and Hotstar

    New Island is born near Japan's Ogasawara island (WATCH)

    New island born off Japan's Ogasawara island is crumbly, susceptible to erosion (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon