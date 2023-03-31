Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Explained: Will Donald Trump, indicted over hush money to Stormy Daniels, be handcuffed and imprisoned?

    Former US President Donald Trump has been indicted by a New York grand jury over hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign, marking the first time a former president faces criminal charges. Will he be handcuffed and imprisoned?

    Explained Will Donald Trump indicted over hush money to Stormy Daniels be handcuffed and imprisoned gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 11:02 AM IST

    A New York grand jury indicted former US President Donald Trump for the hush money payments he made to an adult actress during his 2016 campaign. Trump became the first former US President to be charged with a crime.

    Donald Trump's attorney has previously stated that his team would "follow normal procedures" if he were to be prosecuted. It is expected that the former President would likely surrender.

    According to reports, Donald Trump would follow the procedures for a felony arrest in New York by having his fingerprints and mug photo taken. In most cases, defendants are held in custody for a number of hours until all processes are finished. However, it is unlikely that he will be handcuffed or subjected to a media frenzy.

    Also Read | 'No one is above law, let truth and justice prevail': Porn star Stormy Daniels' lawyer on Trump indictment

    The Secret Service and the New York Police Department will be on high alert in light of the high-profile case and the security implications it involves, keeping violent demonstrations in mind. 

    Prosecutors think they have enough evidence to file a criminal case against Trump even if the precise allegations have not been made public. It appears that there was deception involved in the $130,000 payment made to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels, supposedly to silence her about her sexual encounter with Trump. Trump first denied being aware of the payment, but after the former US president's attorney Michael Cohen showed US Congress check photos that were purported to be reimbursements for the payment, Trump's denials were eventually proven false.

    Also Read | 'Political persecution, will fight it’: Donald Trump after being criminally charged in hush money case

    Minutes after the indictment was announced Thursday, Trump released a lengthy statement calling it the next step in a campaign from the left "to destroy the Make America Great Again movement.”

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2023, 11:02 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Provocative steps' taken by Beijing along India-China border: White House official AJR

    'Provocative steps' taken by Beijing along India-China border: White House official

    No one is above law let truth and justice prevail Porn star Stormy Daniels lawyer on Trump indictment gcw

    'No one is above law, let truth and justice prevail': Porn star Stormy Daniels' lawyer on Trump indictment

    Political persecution Donald Trump after being indicted over hush money first US ex president to be criminally charged gcw

    'Political persecution, will fight it’: Donald Trump after being criminally charged in hush money case

    Indian American businessman Ajay Banga poised to become World Bank chief unopposed AJR

    Indian-American businessman Ajay Banga poised to become World Bank chief unopposed

    Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on espionage charges AJR

    Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on espionage charges

    Recent Stories

    Provocative steps' taken by Beijing along India-China border: White House official AJR

    'Provocative steps' taken by Beijing along India-China border: White House official

    football Lionel Messi club future: PSG Paris Saint-Germain star informs Argentina teammates about decision; details here-ayh

    Lionel Messi's club future: PSG star informs Argentina teammates about decision; details here

    Jawan: Fans thrilled to see Shah Rukh Khan shooting underwater sequence; know details vma

    Jawan: Fans thrilled to see Shah Rukh Khan shooting underwater sequence; know details

    Delhi class 9th, 11th result 2023 announced on edudel.nic.in; know how to check - adt

    Delhi class 9th, 11th result 2023 announced on edudel.nic.in; know how to check

    Khalistan radical preacher Amritpal Singh says he 'won't surrender' in new Facebook live video AJR

    Khalistan radical preacher Amritpal Singh says he 'won't surrender' in new Facebook live video

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon