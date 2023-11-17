Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Explained: Why Osama Bin Laden's 'Letter To America' resurfaced amid Israel-Hamas war

    The uproar gained momentum as The Guardian's transcript of the letter, penned a year post-9/11, circulated on social media, subsequently removed by The Guardian from its website.

    Explained Why Osama Bin Laden's 'Letter To America' resurfaced amid Israel-Hamas war AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 17, 2023, 1:01 PM IST

    A recently resurfaced letter from Al Qaida leader Osama bin Laden has made waves on TikTok, where users posted and shared the 2002 'Letter to America', causing a stir on social media platforms. The hashtag #lettertoamerica, garnering over 2 million views, was removed by TikTok from its search due to the controversy sparked by bin Laden's document amid the Israel-Hamas conflict. This action followed a debate about US support for Israel and its involvement in the Middle East conflict, highlighted by bin Laden's viewpoints.

    The uproar gained momentum as The Guardian's transcript of the letter, penned a year post-9/11, circulated on social media, subsequently removed by The Guardian from its website. The missive addressed the American populace, posing questions about the reasons behind Al Qaida's opposition to the US and what they sought from the country. However, the letter's anti-Semitic content drew criticism from other news organisations.

    Social media discourse over the letter varied widely, with some rethinking their views on US interventions in regions like Iraq and Afghanistan. Users clarified that this wasn't an endorsement of bin Laden's actions related to the 9/11 attacks but rather a reconsideration of their perspectives.

    Critics accused TikTok of promoting propaganda among American youth, suggesting that the app was clandestinely amplifying contentious content. Bin Laden's letter denounced US support for Israel, criticizing its role in oppressing Palestinians, while also condemning American interventions across several countries, including Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia, Chechnya, and Lebanon.

    The White House denounced the sharing of the letter, emphasizing the sensitivities of the families who lost loved ones during the 9/11 attacks. The administration disavowed any association with bin Laden's message.

    TikTok swiftly removed videos featuring the letter, citing violations of their guidelines against endorsing terrorism. The platform's spokesperson emphasized their proactive efforts to eliminate such content and investigate its appearance. The issue, while affecting TikTok, extended to multiple platforms and the broader media landscape.

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2023, 1:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Massachusetts hospital reports risk of HIV, Hepatitis exposure to 450 patients AJR

    Massachusetts hospital reports risk of HIV, Hepatitis exposure to 450 patients

    Israel Palestine war: IDF uncovers Hamas terrorist's tunnel in Shifa Hospital complex; check details AJR

    Israel-Palestine war: IDF uncovers Hamas terrorist's tunnel in Shifa Hospital complex; check details

    Israel Palestine war: Israeli forces strike Hamas leader's residence amid escalating tensions AJR

    Israel-Palestine war: Israeli forces strike Hamas leader's residence amid escalating tensions

    Israeli soldiers blow up Parliament building in Gaza (WATCH)

    Israeli soldiers blow up Parliament building in Gaza (WATCH)

    Fighter jet crash at Argentina airshow claims lives of 2 pilots (WATCH) vkp

    Fighter jet crash at Argentina airshow claims lives of 2 pilots (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    cricket Did South Africa 'choke' against Australia in WC semifinal clash? SA coach makes BOLD statement osf

    Did South Africa 'choke' against Australia in WC semifinal clash? SA coach makes BOLD statement

    Delhi HC to review plea by Sushant Singh Rajput's father to ban film on deceased actor's life on this date SHG

    Delhi HC to review plea by Sushant Singh Rajput's father to ban film on deceased actor's life on this date

    Oppo Reno 11 series to launch on November 23 Check out its first look here gcw

    Oppo Reno 11 series to launch on November 23; Check out its first look here

    Watch: Sunny Leone takes part in Ganga Aarti in Varanasi along with co-actor Abhishek Singh RKK

    Watch: Sunny Leone takes part in Ganga Aarti in Varanasi along with co-actor Abhishek Singh

    football FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Fans dance and chant 'India, India' as Blue Tigers beat Kuwait 1-0 (WATCH) snt

    FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Fans dance and chant 'India, India' as Blue Tigers beat Kuwait 1-0 (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon