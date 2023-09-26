Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Expert warns 'Disease X' could be 20 times deadlier than COVID-19 – what you need to know

    The world has just begun to recover from the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic and health experts have already expressed concerns over the next pandemic. Even the WHO has suggested that the next pandemic is already on its way.

    Expert warns 'Disease X' could be 20 times deadlier than COVID-19 what you need to know AVV
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 26, 2023, 4:55 PM IST

    In a concerning revelation, healthcare officials and experts in the United Kingdom are warning that the next pandemic, referred to as Disease X, may already be on the horizon and could potentially claim the lives of nearly 50 million people. Disease X, a term originally coined by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2018, is predicted to have a significantly higher fatality rate compared to COVID-19.

    Former chair of the UK Vaccine Taskforce, Kate Bingham, and former journalist and political advisor Tim Hames are sounding the alarm about the potential severity of Disease X. They emphasize the urgent need for global preparedness, including mass vaccination campaigns administered at an unprecedented pace.

    From sustainability to lower refueling time, how green hydrogen fuel cell bus change commute?

    Bingham and Hames draw a grim picture, stating that Disease X could be as contagious as measles while having a fatality rate as high as Ebola (67 percent). The looming threat of Disease X serves as a stark reminder that proactive measures are crucial to prevent another devastating pandemic.

    The world has just begun to recover from the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic and health experts have already expressed concerns over the next pandemic. Even the WHO has suggested that the next pandemic is already on its way. Stress on vaccine production is made as part of readiness to tackle the upcoming pandemic.

    The ramifications of the upcoming pandemic could be as catastrophic as seen during the Spanish flu a century ago. Due to the unavailability of adequate medical resources, the Spanish flu claimed 20-25 million lives.

    'Sutta mar': Video of man smoking inside Delhi metro goes viral | WATCH

    Kate Bingham stressed that scientists have been able to identify 25 virus families containing thousands of individual viruses but millions are yet to be discovered and analysed.

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2023, 4:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    What do you see NASA's stunning photo of 'dumpling-shaped' object sparks creative interpretations snt

    'What do you see?': NASA's stunning photo of 'dumpling-shaped' object sparks creative interpretations

    Earth dire future: Scientists estimate mass extinction of mammals in 250 million years due to climate change snt

    Earth's dire future: Scientists estimate mass extinction of mammals in 250 million years due to climate change

    Explained How pro-Khalistan elements in Canada lure vulnerable Punjab youth to build separatist network snt

    Explained: How pro-Khalistan elements in Canada lure vulnerable Punjab youth to build separatist network

    Health expert's alarming warning: Disease X poses threat deadlier than Covid-19; could kill 50 million people snt

    Expert's alarming warning! Disease X poses threat deadlier than Covid-19; could kill 50 million people

    WATCH Pro-Khalistanis spit, smack shoe on PM Modi's effigy; burn tricolour outside Toronto's Indian consulate snt

    WATCH: Pro-Khalistanis spit, smack shoe on PM Modi's effigy; burn tricolour outside Toronto's Indian consulate

    Recent Stories

    Prepping for Navratri ? 6 simple skin care tips to get glowing skin rkn eai

    Prepping for Navratri ? 6 simple skin care tips to get glowing skin

    What do you see NASA's stunning photo of 'dumpling-shaped' object sparks creative interpretations snt

    'What do you see?': NASA's stunning photo of 'dumpling-shaped' object sparks creative interpretations

    WATCH Victory lap 41 years in the making as India bags equestrian gold at Asian Games 2023 snt

    WATCH: Victory lap 41 years in the making as India bags equestrian gold at Asian Games 2023

    Whose Cauvery water is it? Karnataka or Tamil Nadu? Revisiting author KP Poornachandra Tejaswi's words vkp

    Whose Cauvery water is it? Karnataka or Tamil Nadu? Revisiting author KP Poornachandra Tejaswi's words

    Florence Cathedral to Medici Chapels: 7 MUST visit places in Florence World Tourism Day ATG

    Florence Cathedral to Medici Chapels: 7 MUST visit places in Florence

    Recent Videos

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon