Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Execution of American serial killer delayed as executioner fails to nerve in the eight lethal injections

    In a strange turn of events, the execution of a notorious American serial killer faced unprecedented setbacks, with eight consecutive lethal injections failing to proceed as planned, casting a spotlight on the controversial and increasingly scrutinized method of capital punishment.

    Execution of American serial killer delayed as executioner fails to nerve in the eight lethal injections avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 7:06 PM IST

    The Idaho state in US had a prominent serial killer’s execution scheduled on Wednesday. Thomas Eugene Creech was on a 43-year death row which was scheduled for completion on Wednesday as the Attorney General of the State made all necessary arrangements for the carrying out of the execution.

    Thomas Eugene Creech who was directly involved in four murders out of which one also includes an inmate murder. The 73-year-old was given a death row by a court in 1981 which was delayed for 43 years making it the longest death row in the US inmates’ history. Protests were carried out by Thomas’s family and his lawyer over the execution.

    The state court refused to overturn the capital punishment decision and green signaled for the execution to take place on Wednesday. In the morning hours, medical personnel tried to inject eight lethal injections into Thomas Eugene Creech’s hand. The medical personnel first tried to find a nerve to inject the dangerous chemical substance.

    After continuous attempts, the medical personnel gave up and reported the problem to Attorney General Raul Labrador. Raul Labrador expressed his frustration with the development and said, “Justice has been delayed again.” The Idaho Department of Corrections is now likely to let the death warrant expire.

    According to Forbes magazine, the department revealed that the future course of action was not decided yet. The department is likely to continue to discuss the situation but a time frame is not set yet. Meanwhile, the lawyer of Thomas Eugene Creech has filed a new motion in the court to stay the execution order.

    Last Updated Feb 29, 2024, 7:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Haunting 'knocking' sounds from 2023's doomed Titan submersible heard in new chilling audio (LISTEN) snt

    Haunting 'knocking' sounds from 2023's doomed Titan submersible heard in new chilling audio (LISTEN)

    Putin issues nuclear war risk warning amidst escalation of Ukraine conflict by the West avv

    Putin issues nuclear war risk warning amidst escalation of Ukraine conflict by the West

    Viral Video: Pakistani man confronted for attempting to exploit three underage girls in London (WATCH) avv

    Viral Video: Pakistani man confronted for attempting to exploit three underage girls in London (WATCH)

    Iran successfully launches 'Pars 1' Satellite into orbit with Russian assistance, West to react harshly avv

    Iran successfully launches 'Pars 1' Satellite into orbit with Russian assistance, West to react harshly

    Putin makes accusations against West; emphasizes Russian unity in Ukraine conflict in his annual address avv

    Putin makes accusations against West; emphasizes Russian unity in Ukraine conflict in his annual address

    Recent Stories

    Haunting 'knocking' sounds from 2023's doomed Titan submersible heard in new chilling audio (LISTEN) snt

    Haunting 'knocking' sounds from 2023's doomed Titan submersible heard in new chilling audio (LISTEN)

    ZSI names marine slug Melanochlamys Droupadi after President in coastal discovery AJR

    ZSI names marine slug Melanochlamys Droupadi after President in coastal discovery

    football 'SHOCKED' Paul Pogba breaks his silence on 4-year doping ban; vows to clear name after 'incorrect' verdict snt

    'SHOCKED' Paul Pogba breaks his silence on 4-year doping ban; vows to clear name after 'incorrect' verdict

    'Yodha': Sidharth Malhotra's film makes record of becoming the first-ever in-flight trailer launch RKK

    'Yodha': Sidharth Malhotra's film makes record of becoming the first-ever in-flight trailer launch

    Do you know Mars has more leap years than regular years? RKK

    Do you know Mars has more leap years than regular years?

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon