On Europe Day, EU Ambassador Herve Delphin and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman celebrated the deepening partnership between the EU and India, highlighting shared values, the success of the 16th India-EU Summit, and a forward-looking agenda.

Ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union to India, Herve Delphin, on Saturday said that the Europe Day reception was a celebration of deeper ties and shared values between the European Union and India.

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Delphin said that the European Union and India are aligned on several global priorities and continue to strengthen a consequential and forward-looking partnership built on shared prosperity and cooperation.

In a post on X, he said, "Europe Day reception was a moment celebrating what the EU stands for but also of deeper ties, from Commerce to Culture, from Symbolism to Substance, shared Values & shared Prosperity. EU and India Natural Partners! Chief Guest Minister Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman alongside EU27 Ambassadors." 🧵1 #EuropeDay reception was a moment celebrating what the EU 🇪🇺 stands for but also of deeper ties, from Commerce to Culture, from Symbolism to Substance, shared Values & shared Prosperity. 🇪🇺🇮🇳Natural Partners! 🙏🏼 to Chief Guest Minister @nsitharaman alongside EU27 Ambassadors pic.twitter.com/BUxEWL33af — Hervé Delphin (@EUAmbIndia) May 9, 2026

Sitharaman on India-EU Strategic Partnership

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday stated that the 16th India-EU Summit, held in New Delhi in January 2026, provided decisive new momentum to the bilateral strategic partnership, elevating it to a higher level of engagement.

Addressing the Europe Day 2026 celebrations in the presence of EU Ambassador Herve Delphin, Sitharaman noted that the outcomes of the summit reflect a transformative phase in India-European Union relations.

"The 16th India-EU Summit held at New Delhi in January 2026 has given a decisive new momentum to our Strategic partnership, taking it to a newer level," the Finance Minister said on X. Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman attended and addressed the Europe Day celebrations in presence of EU Ambassador Mr. Hervé Delphin, in New Delhi, today. In her address on the occasion, FM Smt. @nsitharaman stated that the 16th India–EU Summit held… pic.twitter.com/rKkoN0VngD — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) May 8, 2026

The Finance Minister emphasised that the successful conclusion of negotiations for the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), alongside the signing of the Security and Defence Partnership and the adoption of the Comprehensive Framework on Cooperation on Mobility, represents a new chapter in Indo-EU relations.

"The joint roadmap adopted at the Summit - 'Towards 2030: India-EU a Joint Comprehensive Strategic Agenda' provides a clear and ambitious vision for our cooperation over the coming years," the Ministry of Finance quoted her as saying.

Push for FTA Investment Chapter

Earlier on Thursday, the European Union's Ambassador to India, Herve Delphin, advocated for the inclusion of an investment liberalisation chapter within the landmark free trade agreement (FTA) between the two powers.

Delphin also called for the rapid finalisation of a separate investment protection pact to solidify the legal ground for businesses. (ANI)