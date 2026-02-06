Lithuania's Foreign Secretary Laimonas Talat-Kelpsa hailed the proposed EU-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as a landmark achievement and a 'win-win situation', expressing his country's keen interest in concluding the deal early for mutual benefits.

EU-India FTA a 'landmark achievement'

Lithuania's Foreign Secretary Laimonas Talat-Kelpsa on Thursday described the proposed EU-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as a landmark achievement that would open new avenues of cooperation and deliver mutual benefits.

Speaking to ANI, Talat-Kelpsa said Lithuania was keen to conclude the agreement early. "This is a landmark achievement by both sides. Lithuania is interested in concluding this agreement. It will open new avenues for cooperation. For Lithuanian businesses, it will be a win-win situation," he said.

The Lithuanian Foreign Secretary was in the national capital to deliver the Second Hermman Kallenbach Lecture at Jawaharlal Nehru University's School of International Studies, where he shared insights into Lithuania's foreign policy priorities amid a changing global landscape.

Lithuania on Artificial Intelligence

Commenting on the upcoming Artificial Intelligence Summit to be hosted in India from February 16-20, Talat-Kelpsa told ANI that Lithuania attaches high importance to the sector and intends to participate at a higher level in the second edition of the summit. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Lithuania is investing in both sectors of the economy to generate growth. AI is manifesting in all sectors of the economy. Being a small nation, we want to become an AI superpower," adding that Lithuania's presence at the summit would be strengthened.

India-Lithuania relations 'positive and rapidly expanding'

On bilateral ties, Talat-Kelpsa described India-Lithuania relations as positive and rapidly expanding. "It is a fast-developing and dynamic relationship. Trade is growing, and people-to-people connect is expanding," he said.

He added that both countries were focused on deepening intellectual and institutional linkages. "We want the exchange of intellectual capital between our nations and to build a better foundation for the future," he said.

PM Modi on India's trade deals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India is signing future-ready trade deals with several countries, and that, whether it is the trade agreement with the European Union or the recent deal with the United States, the entire world is openly praising these agreements.

Replying to the motion of thanks on the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said India is today a trusted partner to several nations and is playing its role in the welfare of the world. "India is signing future-ready trade deals with several countries. In the past few days, we have concluded trade agreements with nine major countries. Mother of all deals with 27 countries, with the European Union is one of them," he said.

"The recently signed trade deals will greatly benefit our youth. This includes young people from both rural and urban areas, as well as those from middle-class backgrounds -- our sons and daughters. With the world market now open to them, new opportunities await. I want to assure our youth that I stand with you, shoulder to shoulder, and that the world is ready to welcome your talents and ambitions," he added.

Prime Minister Modi said that major countries are eager to establish trade relations with India. "Be it the trade deal of the European Union or the recent deal with the US...The entire world is openly praising these trade deals. When we signed the trade deal with the EU, the world became more confident about the prospect of greater global stability. After the trade deal with the US, the world became even more confident that, with stability, they could also see a speed-up. This is a positive sign for the world," he said. (ANI)