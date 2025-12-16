On his maiden visit to Ethiopia, PM Modi was welcomed with a unique gesture by Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed, who personally drove him from the airport. The visit focuses on strengthening bilateral relations, South-South cooperation, and BRICS partnership.

In a unique gesture, the Ethiopian Prime Minister welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Addis Ababa Airport and drove him to the hotel. On the way, the Ethiopian PM took a special initiative of taking PM Modi to the Science Museum and Friendship Park, which was not in the itinerary. The gestures by the Nobel-prize Prize-winning Ethiopian leader reflected his deep respect for PM Modi. PM Modi arrived in Ethiopia on Tuesday in the second leg of his three-nation visit.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said PM Modi was accorded a warm and colourful welcome. "Celebrating age-old India-Ethiopia ties! Prime Minister @narendramodi arrives in Addis Ababa on his maiden bilateral visit to Ethiopia. In a special gesture, PM @AbiyAhmedAli came personally to receive him at the airport. Prime Minister was accorded a warm and colourful welcome. Ethiopia is a key partner for India in the Global South and a fellow BRICS Member," he said in a post on X.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties and Cooperation

During the visit, PM Modi is expected to hold wide-ranging discussions with his Ethiopian counterpart covering all aspects of India-Ethiopia bilateral relations. This is PM Modi's first visit to Ethiopia and reflects India's commitment towards deepening South-South cooperation and strengthening of partnership with Africa. The visit will also help consolidate cooperation across a broad spectrum of areas, including economy, trade, culture, and people-to-people contacts.

The discussions are also expected to focus on diversifying trade, enhancing connectivity, and identifying new opportunities for investment in infrastructure, IT, mining, agriculture and manufacturing.

Existing Partnerships in Education and Energy

India and Ethiopia share a long history of partnership in education, skilling, and capacity building. India has been offering scholarships and training opportunities to Ethiopian students and professionals through ITEC and ICCR scholarships.

India continues to support Ethiopia's renewable energy initiatives through the International Solar Alliance and International Solar Alliance engagement in Ethiopia has progressed substantially, with several initiatives such as the establishment of Solar Technology Application Resource Centre (STARC) at Addis Ababa University.

Key Engagements in Ethiopia

PM Modi will have one-on-one and delegation-level talks with PM Abiy Ahmed. He will also address the joint session of the Parliament.

Context of the Three-Nation Visit

PM Modi arrived in Ethiopia from Jordan. He held a one-on-one meeting with King Abdullah II at the Husseiniya Palace ahead of delegation-level talks. Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II drove Prime Minister Modi to the Jordan Museum in Amman, marking another symbolic moment of personal diplomacy.

PM Modi will visit Oman in the third leg of his visit. (ANI)

