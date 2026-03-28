The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) has condemned China's creation of "Cenling County" in Kashgar, terming it a colonial act to erase Uyghur identity, deny self-determination, and consolidate control over the occupied region.

The East Turkistan Government in Exile has strongly condemned Beijing's recent announcement of the so-called "Cenling County" in the Kashgar region, terming it an "illegal and unilateral act of colonial domination," as stated by ETGE's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Security, Salih Hudayar, on X.

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'Colonial Domination and Erasure of Identity'

According to Hudayar, the creation of "Cenling County" represents an attempt by China to forcibly restructure the demographics of East Turkistan and erase the historical identity of Uyghur and other Turkic communities. He alleged that traditional names, governance systems, and institutions are being replaced with Chinese administrative structures and settlers.

Hudayar further stated that decades after China's control over the region, such measures continue to deny the people of East Turkistan their right to self-determination. Referring to the region as occupied territory, he claimed that Beijing has intensified efforts over the years to divide the land, militarise key areas, and dismantle the political, cultural, and physical existence of Uyghur and Turkic populations.

Part of a Broader Strategy

The ETGE minister also linked the latest development to earlier administrative changes, including the creation of so-called "He'an" and "Hekang" counties in 2024, which he said were established to administer areas of occupied Aksai Chin. He argued that these steps are not routine administrative measures but part of a broader strategy to consolidate control and expand influence toward South and Central Asia.

Call for Global Action

In his statement, Salih Hudayar urged governments, parliaments, and international organisations to reject what he described as China's colonial actions. He called for global recognition of East Turkistan as an occupied territory and advocated for decolonisation and full independence as the only solution to what he termed decades of repression and human rights violations.

Context of Uyghur Persecution

The persecution of Uyghurs in China is primarily linked to policies in the Xinjiang region under the Chinese Communist Party. Since around 2017, reports from rights groups and governments have alleged mass detention of Uyghurs in "re-education" camps, along with surveillance, forced labour, and restrictions on religion and culture.

Beijing claims these measures combat extremism, but critics describe them as systemic repression targeting the Muslim minority population in the region.