The East Turkistan Government-in-Exile (ETGE) commemorated its National Independence Day, marking historical milestones of sovereignty. Leaders condemned China's ongoing genocide and reiterated their call to restore independence for East Turkistan.

The East Turkistan Government-in-Exile (ETGE) commemorated East Turkistan National Independence Day, marking the anniversaries of the First East Turkistan Republic (1933-1934) and the Second East Turkistan Republic (1944-1949), as well as the liberation of Kashgar on November 12, 1864, which led to the establishment of the State of Yette Sheher (1865-1877). As reported by ETGE, November 12 has, for more than a century and a half, symbolised the East Turkistani nation's enduring determination to live free, sovereign and independent. The liberation of Kashgar from Manchu Qing occupation in 1864 and the founding of the First and Second East Turkistan Republics in 1933 and 1944 continue to represent the people's resilience against foreign domination and their commitment to national sovereignty and independence.

'Restoring Independence is the Only Way'

"November 12 reminds the world that East Turkistan is a nation that has repeatedly declared its independence," said Dr. Mamtimin Ala, President of the East Turkistan Government-in-Exile. "The loss of our national sovereignty in 1949 opened the door to colonisation, occupation and genocide. Restoring our national independence is not merely a political goal; it is the only way to secure our people's survival, freedom and dignity," he added.

ETGE: Genocide Stems from Destruction of Sovereign State

According to the ETGE report, since the Chinese Communist invasion of East Turkistan on October 12, 1949, the region has faced systematic colonisation and genocide. Millions of Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz and other Turkic peoples have been detained, enslaved and killed under what ETGE calls China's colonial occupation. The government-in-exile attributes these atrocities to the illegal occupation and denial of East Turkistan's sovereignty. ETGE reiterated that independence remains the only viable solution to protect the people and secure their human rights, emphasising that no degree of autonomy under Chinese rule can replace true freedom. The report underlined that the ongoing genocide in East Turkistan stems directly from the destruction of its sovereign state in 1949.

"Our position is clear and unwavering," stated Nur Abdulahat, Prime Minister of the East Turkistan Government-in-Exile. "East Turkistan was an independent nation. It remains an occupied country. The ETGE will continue to lead our people's struggle until full independence and sovereignty are restored," he said.

Global Diaspora Commemorates, Calls for Support

As noted by ETGE, East Turkistani communities across the world held official commemorations and demonstrations to honour their nation's history and reaffirm their collective struggle for survival and the restoration of national independence. The East Turkistan Government-in-Exile and its Parliament-in-Exile joined the East Turkistani diaspora in Washington DC and around the globe in observing the solemn occasion.

On the 161st anniversary of Kashgar's liberation, the 92nd anniversary of the First East Turkistan Republic and the 81st anniversary of the Second East Turkistan Republic, ETGE paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for independence and sovereignty. The government-in-exile also renewed its call for the international community to support East Turkistan's cause for decolonisation, external self-determination and the restoration of its national sovereignty and independence. (ANI)