Bayrou's nine-month tenure ended after his austerity budget and controversial remarks triggered a political crisis. Macron has tasked Lecornu with building parliamentary consensus for the national budget and future policy decisions.

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday appointed Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu as the new prime minister, succeeding Francois Bayrou, who lasted just nine months in office, the presidency confirmed. Macron instructed Lecornu to “consult the political forces represented in parliament to adopt a national budget and secure the agreements necessary for upcoming decisions,” according to an Elysee statement. Bayrou, 74, a veteran centrist and three-time presidential candidate, had been brought in last December to stabilize France under Macron. Leading a fragile centre-right coalition with only a parliamentary minority, he precipitated the political crisis by calling a confidence vote on his austerity budget, which aimed to reduce France’s debt by €44 billion. Known for his blunt remarks and frequent gaffes, Bayrou drew criticism for targeting older generations and proposing the elimination of public holidays.

Who is Sebastien Lecornu?

In 2017, Lecornu joined President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist movement, La République En Marche, and served in multiple ministerial roles, including Secretary of State to the Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition, Minister for Local Authorities, and Minister for the Overseas. In May 2022, he was appointed Minister for the Armed Forces, becoming one of the youngest to hold the position in modern French history. As Prime Minister, Lecornu is tasked with navigating France through political turbulence, including managing a fragile parliamentary majority and implementing economic reforms. Praised for his legal expertise, pragmatic style, and loyalty to Macron, Lecornu is considered a rising figure in French politics, blending experience in local governance with national leadership.