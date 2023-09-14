Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Elon Musk sparks controversy by referring to Taiwan as an 'Integral Part of China'

    The Tesla and Space X CEO also earned praise from Russian President Vladimir Putin recently. Elon Musk is known for his unapologetic political comments. He is quite open about his political leanings.

    Elon Musk sparks controversy by referring to Taiwan as an 'Integral Part of China' AVV
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 14, 2023, 5:47 PM IST

    Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, has ignited a diplomatic controversy with his recent statement labeling Taiwan as an "integral part of China." This contentious declaration was made during his appearance at the All-In Summit in Los Angeles.

    The remark has elicited strong condemnation from the Taiwanese government, with Taiwan's Foreign Minister, Joseph Wu, publicly addressing Elon Musk's comments on Wednesday.

    He wrote on X, "Hope @elonmusk can also ask the #CCP to open @X to its people. Perhaps he thinks banning it is a good policy, like turning off @Starlink to thwart #Ukraine’s counterstrike against #Russia. Listen up, #Taiwan is not part of the #PRC & certainly not for sale! JW."

    Elon Musk said, "Their (Beijing's) policy has been to reunite Taiwan with China. From their standpoint, maybe it is analogous to Hawaii or something like that, like an integral part of China that is arbitrarily not part of China mostly because the US Pacific Fleet has stopped any sort of reunification effort by force."

    The Tesla and Space X CEO also earned praise from Russian President Vladimir Putin recently. Elon Musk is known for his unapologetic political comments. He is quite open about his political leanings. Elon Musk recently supported and promoted the candidacy of Vivek Ramaswamy for the upcoming U.S. Presidential elections.

    The China-Taiwan issue has been a boiling point for both nations as China has been repeatedly making intrusions into the Taiwanese airspace. The Chinese have made multiple attempts to provoke Taiwan. Taiwan in turn has been procuring defense equipment to tackle a possible Chinese invasion in the future.

    This issue will also be a major talking point in the upcoming US Presidential elections. Republican Party leader Vivek Ramaswamy has already made statements in favor of Taiwan. It is reported that the United States already has a plan if China invades Taiwan in the near future.

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2023, 5:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Europe braces for another scorching summer amid climate change AVV

    Europe braces for another scorching summer amid climate change

    Where does Pakistan keep its nuclear arsenal? Locations revealed through maps and satellite imagery snt

    Where does Pakistan keep its nuclear arsenal? Locations revealed through maps and satellite imagery

    Putin puppets will pay How trans US journalist became Ukraine's information warrior & Russia's fierce foe snt

    'Putin's puppets will pay': How trans US journalist became Ukraine's information warrior & Russia's fierce foe

    Bangladesh Major fire erupts in Dhaka, leaves hundreds of shops in ruins WATCH AJR

    Bangladesh: Major fire erupts in Dhaka, leaves hundreds of shops in ruins | WATCH

    Column Why Western embargo does not scare Russia

    Viewpoint: Why Western embargo does not scare Russia

    Recent Stories

    6 tips to handle love breakup anr eai

    6 tips to handle love breakup

    Who was Rio Kapadia? Made In Heaven 2 actor passes away at 66 vma

    Who was Rio Kapadia? Made In Heaven 2 actor passes away at 66

    Europe braces for another scorching summer amid climate change AVV

    Europe braces for another scorching summer amid climate change

    Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan spotted with his family at Mannat terrace watch video RBA

    Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan spotted with his family at Mannat’s terrace (WATCH VIDEO)

    IAS Officer Rohini Sindhuri gets new position after 7 months without posting vkp

    IAS Officer Rohini Sindhuri gets new position after 7 months without posting

    Recent Videos

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon