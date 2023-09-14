Elon Musk sparks controversy by referring to Taiwan as an 'Integral Part of China'

The Tesla and Space X CEO also earned praise from Russian President Vladimir Putin recently. Elon Musk is known for his unapologetic political comments. He is quite open about his political leanings.

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, has ignited a diplomatic controversy with his recent statement labeling Taiwan as an "integral part of China." This contentious declaration was made during his appearance at the All-In Summit in Los Angeles.

The remark has elicited strong condemnation from the Taiwanese government, with Taiwan's Foreign Minister, Joseph Wu, publicly addressing Elon Musk's comments on Wednesday.

He wrote on X, "Hope @elonmusk can also ask the #CCP to open @X to its people. Perhaps he thinks banning it is a good policy, like turning off @Starlink to thwart #Ukraine’s counterstrike against #Russia. Listen up, #Taiwan is not part of the #PRC & certainly not for sale! JW."

Elon Musk said, "Their (Beijing's) policy has been to reunite Taiwan with China. From their standpoint, maybe it is analogous to Hawaii or something like that, like an integral part of China that is arbitrarily not part of China mostly because the US Pacific Fleet has stopped any sort of reunification effort by force."

The Tesla and Space X CEO also earned praise from Russian President Vladimir Putin recently. Elon Musk is known for his unapologetic political comments. He is quite open about his political leanings. Elon Musk recently supported and promoted the candidacy of Vivek Ramaswamy for the upcoming U.S. Presidential elections.

The China-Taiwan issue has been a boiling point for both nations as China has been repeatedly making intrusions into the Taiwanese airspace. The Chinese have made multiple attempts to provoke Taiwan. Taiwan in turn has been procuring defense equipment to tackle a possible Chinese invasion in the future.

This issue will also be a major talking point in the upcoming US Presidential elections. Republican Party leader Vivek Ramaswamy has already made statements in favor of Taiwan. It is reported that the United States already has a plan if China invades Taiwan in the near future.