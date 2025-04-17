Tesla is preparing to launch a fully AI-powered, driverless vehicle. The car will not only drive autonomously but also simulate a human driver in the driver's seat, as showcased in a recent video.

For a long time, Tesla, the largest EV manufacturer in America, has been working to transform the market with cutting-edge technology. The corporation is preparing to launch a totally AI-powered vehicle onto the market as part of their latest futuristic, uncommon strategy. According to information posted online, the EV will not only operate autonomously but will also take the position of a human driver in the seat. Doesn't it sound odd? You read it correctly, though.

Take a look at the post

Elon Musk, the company's top official, gave the invention a quiet thumbs up by reposting a tweet on Twitter. Mario Nafal is the one who shared the post. His comprehensive caption states, “Tesla’s Full Self-Driving isn’t a feature—it’s a technological miracle.”

"For the first time, there will soon be a generalised, pure AI solution to full self-driving," Must wrote with a stunning video of the X.

Since no one is observed operating anything within the cabin, the automobile is shown driving across the city on its own in the footage. As it travels farther, the car detects other cars and applies the brakes on its own, showcasing its advanced safety features and technology.

Mario Nafal in the post said, “Elon has delivered what the experts said was impossible: real-world, real-time autonomy that navigates cities, highways, roundabouts, and chaos—flawlessly. It doesn’t assist the driver. It replaces the driver. No other company is even close. While others play catch-up with demo videos, Tesla’s cars are already driving themselves—safely, smoothly, and better than most humans."