Israel carries out airstrike near Beirut's airport on Oct 7 anniversary; dramatic video surfaces (WATCH)

Lebanese media on Monday reported that fresh Israeli airstrikes targeted Beirut’s southern suburb, a Hezbollah stronghold known as Dahiyeh. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) also confirmed the attack saying more details will follow.

The Lebanese National News Agency reports that in the last thirty minutes a series of Israeli strikes have hit “more than thirty towns and villages in Tyre district”.

There are also Lebanese media reports of a new Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh. Itay Blumental, military correspondent for Israel’s Channel 11, has posted this image on social media which purports to be from the scene.

As per updates from earlier today, Lebanon’s health ministry said an Israeli airstrike in south Lebanon overnight killed 10 firefighters (earlier reports said 8 firefighters had been killed).

“An Israeli strike overnight targeted a local firefighting centre in Baraasheet where 10 civil defence members were present,” municipal official Reda Ashour said.

The health ministry reported the “killing of 10 firefighters” who were “in the building ready to go out on rescue missions”, bringing to 115 the number of rescuers killed in a year, according to a tally compiled by the Agence France-Presse (AFP) news agency.

The development comes against the backdrop where Israelis on Monday marked the first anniversary of the devastating Hamas attack that triggered a war which has sparked protest worldwide and risks igniting a far wider conflict in the Middle East.

Ceremonies and protests in Jerusalem and Israel's south began around 6.29 am, the hour when Hamas-led militants launched rockets into Israel at the start of the October 7 attack last year.

They killed some 1,200 people and took about 250 hostages to Gaza, according to Israeli figures.

