Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Israel carries out airstrike near Beirut's airport on Oct 7 anniversary; dramatic video surfaces (WATCH)

    Lebanese media on Monday reported that fresh Israeli airstrikes targeted Beirut’s southern suburb, a Hezbollah stronghold known as Dahiyeh. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) also confirmed the attack saying more details will follow.

    BREAKING: Fresh Israeli airstrike near Beirut's airport on Oct 7 anniversary; dramatic video surfaces (WATCH) shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 6:33 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 6:46 PM IST

    Lebanese media on Monday reported that fresh Israeli airstrikes targeted Beirut’s southern suburb, a Hezbollah stronghold known as Dahiyeh. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) also confirmed the attack saying more details will follow.

    Also read: New blast near Israeli embassy in Denmark on October 7 massacre anniversary

    The Lebanese National News Agency reports that in the last thirty minutes a series of Israeli strikes have hit “more than thirty towns and villages in Tyre district”.

    There are also Lebanese media reports of a new Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh. Itay Blumental, military correspondent for Israel’s Channel 11, has posted this image on social media which purports to be from the scene.

    As per updates from earlier today, Lebanon’s health ministry said an Israeli airstrike in south Lebanon overnight killed 10 firefighters (earlier reports said 8 firefighters had been killed).

    “An Israeli strike overnight targeted a local firefighting centre in Baraasheet where 10 civil defence members were present,” municipal official Reda Ashour said.

    The health ministry reported the “killing of 10 firefighters” who were “in the building ready to go out on rescue missions”, bringing to 115 the number of rescuers killed in a year, according to a tally compiled by the Agence France-Presse (AFP) news agency.

    The development comes against the backdrop where Israelis on Monday marked the first anniversary of the devastating Hamas attack that triggered a war which has sparked protest worldwide and risks igniting a far wider conflict in the Middle East.

    Ceremonies and protests in Jerusalem and Israel's south began around 6.29 am, the hour when Hamas-led militants launched rockets into Israel at the start of the October 7 attack last year.

    They killed some 1,200 people and took about 250 hostages to Gaza, according to Israeli figures.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Israel PM Netanyahu proposes renaming operation against Hamas to 'Revival War' on October 7 anniversary snt

    Israel PM Netanyahu proposes renaming operation against Hamas to 'Revival War' on October 7 anniversary

    Russian court jails US citizen Hubbard for nearly 7 years on Ukraine mercenary charge; his family fights back shk

    Russian court jails US citizen Hubbard for nearly 7 years on Ukraine mercenary charge; his family fights back

    BREAKING: New blast near Israeli embassy in Denmark on October 7 attack anniversary shk

    New blast near Israeli embassy in Denmark on October 7 massacre anniversary

    Victims' families break down in tears at Nova festival site to mark one year of October 7 massacres (WATCH) shk

    Victims' families break down in tears at Nova festival site to mark one year of October 7 massacre (WATCH)

    Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun win 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for microRNA discovery dmn

    Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun win 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for microRNA discovery

    Recent Stories

    RG Kar murder-rape case: Sandip Ghosh, Abhijit Mondal named in CBI chargesheet; read details RBA

    RG Kar murder-rape case: Sandip Ghosh, Abhijit Mondal named in CBI chargesheet; read details

    Jump in gold price: Rs 250 hike pushes 10 grams to Rs 78,700 in India RBA

    Jump in gold price: Rs 250 hike pushes 10 grams to Rs 78,700 in India

    Durga Puja 2024:Debina Bonnerjee's festive saree looks ATG

    Durga Puja 2024:Debina Bonnerjee's festive saree looks

    Bigg Boss 18 Contestants Net Worth-from Shilpa to Rajat Dahiya & more RBA

    Bigg Boss 18 Contestants Net Worth-from Shilpa to Rajat Dahiya & more

    Anupamaa Shocking death, imprisonment rocks the family ATG

    Anupamaa: Shocking death, imprisonment rocks the family

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon