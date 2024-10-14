Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ELIMINATED! Israel claims Hezbollah's anti-tank missile system commander killed in Lebanon airstrike (WATCH)

    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday announced the targeted killing of Muhammad Kamel Naim, the head of Hezbollah's elite Radwan force's anti-tank missile array, in a precision airstrike conducted in Nabatiyeh, Lebanon.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 5:57 PM IST

    In a significant escalation of hostilities, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday announced the targeted killing of Muhammad Kamel Naim, the head of Hezbollah's elite Radwan force's anti-tank missile array, in a precision airstrike conducted in Nabatiyeh, Lebanon. The IDF stated that Naim was directly responsible for coordinating anti-tank missile fire directed at Israeli territories.

    The strike, which the IDF showcased through released footage, underscores Israel's ongoing efforts to neutralize threats posed by Hezbollah amid escalating tensions along the northern border. Naim's elimination is seen as a critical blow to Hezbollah's operational capabilities in the region.

    "An Air Force aircraft attacked in the Nabatia region of Lebanon, killing the terrorist Muhammad Kamal Naim, the commander of the anti-tank missile system in the Radwan unit of the Hezbollah terrorist organization," wrote IDF in a statement on X.

    "The terrorist was responsible for planning and carrying out many terrorist plots, including firing anti-tank missiles at the Israeli rear," it further added.

    The airstrike followed a significant rocket barrage launched by Hezbollah earlier today, targeting northern and central regions of Israel. According to the IDF, a total of fifteen rockets were fired from Lebanese territory, prompting an immediate military response. The Israeli Air Force (IAF) successfully intercepted several of the rockets, while others fell in open areas, causing no reported injuries.

    Meanwhile, the Magen David Adom (MDA) rescue service reported that no injuries were found in Karmiel, a northern town that experienced direct impacts. Initial police reports had indicated possible injuries; however, medics later confirmed that their assessments revealed no casualties despite a rocket hitting a parked vehicle, igniting a fire.

    In response to the rocket attacks, the IDF targeted the launch sites used by Hezbollah, aiming to dismantle the militant group's capacity to launch further strikes against Israeli civilians. Sirens were activated in the central and northern Galilee regions as a precautionary measure during the assault.

    This latest series of events highlights the ongoing volatility in the region and the persistent threat posed by Hezbollah. The Israeli military remains on high alert, prepared to respond to any further aggressions from across the border as tensions continue to mount.

