Israel announces names of 4 IDF soldiers killed in Hezbollah drone attack on military base near Binyamina

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have announced the names of four soldiers who were tragically killed in a drone strike by Hezbollah on a military base near Binyamina in north-central Israel on Sunday.

The fallen soldiers were identified as:

Sgt. Omri Tamari, 19, from Mazkeret Batya.

Sgt. Yosef Hieb, 19, from Tuba Zangariya.

Sgt. Yoav Agmon, 19, from Binyamina-Giv’at Ada.

Sgt. Alon Amitay, 19, from Ramot Naftali.

The drone attack, which occurred shortly before 7 p.m., targeted a training base of the IDF’s Golani Brigade, with Hezbollah claiming responsibility for the operation, boasting of their capability to strike Israel amidst ongoing military actions in southern Lebanon.

According to reports, the drone struck a dining hall within the base, leading to the deaths of these four soldiers and injuring 58 others. Seven soldiers were reported to have sustained serious injuries, with an additional 14 suffering moderate injuries.

IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari addressed the incident in a statement, confirming that the circumstances surrounding the attack were under investigation. Notably, the drone did not trigger any warning sirens prior to the strike, raising concerns about Israel's air defense mechanisms.

“The IDF has full operational control over the incident,” he stated, urging the public to avoid spreading rumors while facts were still being established. He emphasized the necessity for improved protection against such UAV threats, stating, “We will investigate this incident, learn from it, and improve.”

Initial investigations revealed that two “Mirsad” drones, known in Iran as Ababil-T, were launched by Hezbollah from the sea and that while one was intercepted by Israeli forces, the second successfully reached its target. The drones are capable of carrying up to 40 kilograms of explosives and can operate at altitudes of up to 3,000 meters.

Following the attack, Magen David Adom coordinated with IDF medical teams to provide immediate treatment to the injured before transporting them to hospitals across the country. Most of the wounded were taken to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera, with others sent to Sheba Hospital in Ramat Gan, Ramban Hospital in Haifa, and Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva.

The deadly drone strike comes amid escalating tensions in the region, with Hezbollah having launched numerous projectiles into Israeli territory. In total, over 115 projectiles were fired by the group on the same day as the drone attack, although no injuries were reported from those incidents.

In response to the ongoing threats from Hezbollah, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant reaffirmed Israel's commitment to preventing Hezbollah from reestablishing its presence along the Lebanon border. Gallant highlighted the military operations currently targeting Hezbollah’s infrastructure, emphasizing the necessity to ensure the safety of northern communities in Israel.

