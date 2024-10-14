Hezbollah says it targeted Israel naval base near Haifa, day after drone attack kills 4 soldiers

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group on Monday said it targeted an Israeli naval base near north Israel’s Hafia, a day after claiming a drone attack near the city that the Israeli military said killed four soldiers.

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group on Monday said it targeted an Israeli naval base near north Israel’s Hafia, a day after claiming a drone attack near the city that the Israeli military said killed four soldiers.

The group said its fighters launched “a rocket salvo” at the “Stella Maris” naval base near Haifa, adding that the attack was at the “service” of Hassan Nasrallah, the group’s longtime leader who was killed in an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs last month.

"Within the framework of the Khaybar Operations, the Islamic Resistance launched a qualitative rocket salvo at the Stella Maris naval base northwest of Haifa," Hezbollah said.

Also read: Israel announces names of 4 IDF soldiers killed in Hezbollah drone attack on military base near Binyamina

The development comes after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the names of four soldiers who were tragically killed in a drone strike by Hezbollah on a military base near Binyamina in north-central Israel on Sunday.



The drone attack, which occurred shortly before 7 pm., targeted a training base of the IDF’s Golani Brigade, with Hezbollah claiming responsibility for the operation, boasting of their capability to strike Israel amidst ongoing military actions in southern Lebanon.

According to reports, the drone struck a dining hall within the base, leading to the deaths of these four soldiers and injuring 58 others. Seven soldiers were reported to have sustained serious injuries, with an additional 14 suffering moderate injuries.

The deadly drone strike comes amid escalating tensions in the region, with Hezbollah having launched numerous projectiles into Israeli territory. In total, over 115 projectiles were fired by the group on the same day as the drone attack, although no injuries were reported from those incidents.

In response to the ongoing threats from Hezbollah, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant reaffirmed Israel's commitment to preventing Hezbollah from reestablishing its presence along the Lebanon border. Gallant highlighted the military operations currently targeting Hezbollah’s infrastructure, emphasizing the necessity to ensure the safety of northern communities in Israel.

Also read: 'Defend your people, country...' Hezbollah releases audio of Nasrallah two weeks after his death (LISTEN)

Latest Videos