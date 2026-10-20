Baloch Voice for Justice has appealed to the Dutch government to release political activist Rashid Ahmed and stop his deportation. The organization warns that he faces grave danger, including torture and death, if returned to Pakistan.

Call to Halt Deportation Over Safety Fears

Baloch Voice for Justice has called on the Dutch government to immediately release Baloch political activist Rashid Ahmed, also known as Fida Rafiq, and halt any deportation proceedings, warning that his return to Pakistan could put his life and safety at risk.

In a statement, the organisation expressed grave concern over Ahmed’s detention in the Netherlands, alleging that Baloch political activists and human rights defenders face enforced disappearances, torture and extrajudicial killings in custody in Balochistan.

According to Baloch Voice for Justice, these alleged human rights violations have created an atmosphere of fear for individuals who speak out for justice, freedom and the fundamental rights of the Baloch people.

Urgent Appeal to Dutch Authorities

The organisation warned that deporting Ahmed to Pakistan could expose him to persecution and other serious threats. The organisation urged the Dutch government, the Ministry of Justice and Security, the Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND) and the relevant judicial authorities to intervene in the case.

It called for Ahmed’s immediate release from detention, a halt to deportation proceedings and a fair, independent and thorough assessment of his asylum application, taking into account the risks allegedly faced by Baloch political activists and human rights defenders in Pakistan.

Baloch Voice for Justice also stressed that Dutch authorities must uphold the principle of non-refoulement, which prohibits returning a person to a country where they face a real risk of persecution, torture or other serious human rights violations.

The organisation said the authorities should ensure that Ahmed is not returned to a country where he could face enforced disappearance, torture or other forms of persecution.

Reiterating its appeal, Baloch Voice for Justice said the Netherlands must comply with its international human rights obligations and protect Ahmed’s life, safety and freedom while ensuring his right to a fair asylum process.

The statement did not provide further details regarding Ahmed’s detention, the status of his asylum application or the stage of any deportation proceedings.

The concerns and allegations outlined in this report are based on the statement issued by Baloch Voice for Justice.