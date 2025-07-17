Dubai has announced 10 working days of fully paid marriage leave for Emirati government employees, which can be used within one year of marriage, continuously or intermittently, as per a new decree by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Dubai: In a progressive move aimed at supporting Emirati families, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has issued Decree No. (31) of 2025, granting ten working days of fully paid marriage leave to Emirati employees working in government institutions.

The decree is applicable to Emirati employees working in Dubai government departments, free zones, and special development zones, including the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). It also covers Emirati judicial authority members and Emirati military personnel, except cadets.

Leave May Be Taken Within One Year

According to the decree, the ten days of marriage leave can be taken at any time within one year from the date the marriage contract is concluded. The leave can be used either continuously or intermittently and may also be combined with other types of leave granted under human resource regulations applicable to the employee’s workplace.

Eligibility Conditions Outlined

To be eligible for this leave, employees must meet the following conditions:

The spouse must be an Emirati citizen.

The employee must have successfully completed their probationary period.

The marriage contract must be officially attested by a UAE authority.

The marriage must have taken place after December 31, 2024.

Full Salary and Allowances

During Leave During the leave period, the employee will receive full gross salary, including all financial benefits and allowances stipulated by their respective human resource legislation.

Option to Carry Over Leave

In certain circumstances, the decree allows employees to carry forward the unused portion of marriage leave into the following year. This is subject to the approval of the employee’s direct supervisor and submission of justifiable reasons.

No Recall During Leave — Except for Military Personnel

Government departments are not permitted to recall employees during their marriage leave, with the exception of military personnel if required for operational needs. In such cases, the remaining portion of the leave must be resumed after the recall period ends.