US President Donald Trump warned Iran of a “big” week ahead, declined to confirm military action, and claimed Tehran sought talks. As Israel’s strikes intensify, Trump hinted his patience had “run out” with Iran.

Amid the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued a stern warning to Tehran, hinting at major developments in the coming days but refusing to confirm if the United States plans to strike Iran or its nuclear sites.

"There’s a big difference between now and a week ago," Trump said while speaking to reporters at the White House. “Nobody knows what I’m going to do.” He added, “I’ve had it. Next week will be big.”

Talks, threats and rising pressure

Earlier, Donald Trump claimed that Iran had reached out to request negotiations at the White House but dismissed the move as ‘too late’. “Patience has already run out,” he added, calling Iran “totally defenceless, with no air defence whatsoever.” When asked about Iran’s leaders, Trump simply replied, “Good luck.”

In another strong remark on Tuesday, Trump said the US knows where Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is located but added, “We won’t kill him, for now.” He also demanded Iran’s “unconditional surrender” in a separate post.

Despite the heated language, US officials have clarified that no decision has yet been made on joining Israeli strikes against Iran.

Israel intensifies air strikes on Iran

The warnings from Washington come as Israel and Iran entered the sixth straight day of heavy exchange of fire, the most intense in their history. On Wednesday, Israeli jets struck what they described as Iran’s “internal security headquarters” in Tehran — a key base for suppressing domestic dissent.

Explosions were heard in parts of northern and eastern Tehran. Defence Minister Israel Katz vowed to keep hitting Iran’s regime “wherever it may be.”

Separately, Israel claimed it had hit a centrifuge facility critical to Iran’s nuclear programme in Karaj, near Tehran. These facilities are used for uranium enrichment — a process that can lead to the development of nuclear weapons. The UN’s nuclear watchdog confirmed that two such facilities were destroyed.

Khamenei warns US of 'irreparable damage'

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei issued a stern warning to the United States, saying, “This nation will never surrender.” He added, “America should know that any military intervention will undoubtedly result in irreparable damage.”

The Iranian government has also introduced internet restrictions, blaming Israeli agents for spreading panic online. Five alleged Mossad operatives have been arrested, according to Iranian media. The public has been urged to delete WhatsApp and reduce internet usage due to security concerns.

Rising toll, international concern

The conflict has taken a heavy toll. Iran claims that 224 people have died so far, including scientists, senior military officials, and civilians. Israel says 24 people have been killed on its side, with hundreds wounded.

Global leaders are growing uneasy. French President Emmanuel Macron warned that any attempt at regime change in Iran would lead to chaos, while Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Israel was doing “the dirty work for all of us” by targeting Iran’s ruling establishment.

Despite mounting calls for de-escalation, the rhetoric from both sides shows no sign of softening.