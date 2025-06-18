Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has rejected US President Donald Trump's ultimatum for Iran to surrender in the conflict with Israel. Khamenei warned of irreparable damage if the US intervenes militarily.

Tehran: Iran has rejected US President Donald Trump's ultimatum for unconditional surrender in the conflict with Israel. In the first televised address amid the conflict, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared that the fight has just begun and Iran will not surrender. Khamenei warned of irreparable damage if the US intervenes militarily. He added that those with wisdom do not speak to Iran in a threatening tone.

“Iran will respond to war with war and bombs with bombs. Iran will not yield to any threats or commands. If the US intervenes militarily to assist Israel, it will undoubtedly cause irreparable harm to the Americans," Khamenei stated.

He explained that wise individuals who know Iran, its people, and its history never speak in the language of threat because they know Iranians do not surrender. This statement was a direct response to President Trump's demand for Iran's unconditional surrender. Trump had also stated that while he has clear information on Ayatollah Khamenei's location, he will not assassinate him at this time.

Iran shot down Israeli drone

Meanwhile, fierce fighting continues between Iran and Israel on the sixth day of the conflict. Reports indicate continuous Israeli attacks on Tehran. Iran shot down a sophisticated Israeli drone near Tehran. The next 48 hours are crucial in determining whether the US will join the conflict. The US has increased its military presence in the Middle East and is reportedly deploying more troops and strengthening its military readiness.

President Trump previously stated that Iran is close to acquiring nuclear weapons and that he will do everything necessary to prevent it. Iran's uranium enrichment centrifuges and nuclear stockpile are underground. Israel has requested powerful bunker-busting bombs from the US to destroy these facilities. The Israeli army has stated that it will achieve its objectives in Iran within one or two weeks. Israel also claims to have significantly reduced Iran's missile attack capabilities.