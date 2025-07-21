Donald Trump ignited a digital firestorm on Sunday by posting a deepfake video that portrays former US President Barack Obama being dramatically arrested by FBI agents inside the Oval Office.

Generated using advanced AI-generated deepfake technology, the clip features Obama being handcuffed and escorted away by stern-faced federal agents, all while Trump stands smugly to the side, grinning. The origin of the controversial footage appears to trace back to TikTok, from where Trump reshared it without any direct commentary of his own. The video is shared with caption: “No one is above the law.”

AI Video Shows Barack Obama's Dramatic Arrest, Behind Bars

The video opens with clips of prominent Democratic leaders, including President Joe Biden, echoing, “No one is above the law.” Moments later, the infamous meme character Pepe the Frog appears in clown attire, honking its nose, seemingly ridiculing the Democrats’ solemn declarations.

In the next segment, Obama is seen donning an orange prison jumpsuit, confined behind bars, creating a portrayal of political downfall.

This digital mockery of Obama comes in the shadow of a bombshell revelation by Tulsi Gabbard, former Democratic Congresswoman and now Director of National Intelligence. On Friday, Gabbard dropped a political grenade, claiming she possesses “striking” and “overwhelming” evidence that senior Obama administration officials fabricated the Trump-Russia collusion narrative post-2016 election — a move allegedly designed to sabotage Trump's presidency before it began.

Gabbard vowed to hand over classified documents to the Department of Justice and the FBI for potential legal action against Obama himself. Neither Obama nor his former aides have responded publicly to these stunning allegations.

"The implications of this are frankly nothing short of historic," Gabbard declared during her appearance on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures.

"Over 100 documents that we released on Friday really detail and provide evidence of how this treasonous conspiracy was directed by President Obama just weeks before he was due to leave office after President Trump had already gotten elected."