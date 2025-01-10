Donald Trump avoids jail time in hush-money case, sentenced to unconditional discharge

US President-elect Donald Trump will not serve jail time for his felony conviction in the New York hush-money case, with Judge Juan Merchan sentencing him to “unconditional discharge” on Friday.

Former US President and President-elect Donald Trump will not serve jail time for his felony conviction in the New York hush-money case, with Judge Juan Merchan sentencing him to “unconditional discharge” on Friday. The decision spares Trump from fines, imprisonment, or probation despite his conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

The unprecedented case marks Trump as the first US president—former or sitting—to be convicted of a crime. However, the sentence ensures he faces no penalty beyond the designation of being a convicted felon. Trump is set to be inaugurated on January 20, following his recent electoral victory.

The Case Against Trump

Trump’s conviction on May 30, 2024, stemmed from falsified financial records related to a $130,000 hush-money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. Prosecutors argued that Trump reimbursed his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, for the payment and falsely labeled it as "legal expenses."

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, led by Alvin Bragg, asserted that the falsifications were intended to conceal violations of New York election laws, specifically unlawful campaign contributions. The hush money, prosecutors argued, exceeded the $2,700 individual contribution limit and was part of a broader effort to suppress damaging stories about Trump’s alleged extramarital affairs.

Prosecution witnesses testified about Trump’s involvement in a “catch-and-kill” scheme with tabloid executive David Pecker and Cohen to suppress allegations from Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal. Witnesses said Trump was especially concerned after the release of the infamous Access Hollywood tape in October 2016, where he boasted about sexually assaulting women.

Supporters and Protesters React

Outside the Manhattan courthouse, Trump supporters and critics gathered in large numbers. Protesters held signs reading “Trump is guilty” and “34 felony convictions,” while his supporters displayed banners accusing the legal system of a “political witch hunt.”

Paul Rabin, an anti-Trump protester, expressed frustration over the lenient sentence. “It’s been proven in a court of law that he’s broken the law, and yet he’s been able to evade justice because of his wealth and power,” Rabin said.

Trump, meanwhile, has repeatedly denounced the case as a politically motivated attack, often violating a court-imposed gag order by speaking about witnesses and jurors. Although he was fined and held in contempt for these violations, Judge Merchan declined to impose harsher penalties, including jail time.

Legal Delays and Immunity Concerns

Trump’s legal team successfully delayed sentencing multiple times. Initially set for July 11, the proceedings were postponed after a US Supreme Court ruling on July 1 granted sitting presidents broad immunity from prosecution for official acts. While Judge Merchan ultimately determined this ruling did not apply to Trump’s case, he delayed sentencing further to avoid influencing the November presidential election.

Merchan’s January 3 ruling made clear that the trial’s outcome would stand, but he signaled that jail time was unlikely. In his decision, the judge emphasized the need for finality, stating that "unconditional discharge appears to be the most viable solution" given the unique circumstances and Trump’s upcoming presidency.

Path Forward

Trump’s legal troubles are far from over, as his team plans to appeal the conviction. However, with sentencing now complete, Trump is free to focus on his return to the White House.

While his opponents see the ruling as a miscarriage of justice, Trump’s supporters view it as vindication in a case they believe was fueled by partisan politics. As the dust settles, the legal and political ramifications of this historic trial are expected to resonate long into his presidency.

