At the WEF in Davos, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar promoted Bengaluru as the "city of the future," urging global investment. He highlighted the city's vast talent pool, innovation ecosystem, and its identity as India's premier IT capital.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar pitched Bengaluru as the "city of the future" at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, calling on global leaders and investors to tap into the city's vast talent pool, thriving innovation ecosystem and rapid urban growth.

Addressing the global business community on Wednesday, Shivakumar highlighted India's demographic strength and long-term economic potential, asserting that the country will remain a preferred destination for talent and investment over the next 25 years. He also emphasised Bengaluru's global standing, saying that India is often identified through the city. "I come from India, a very vibrant country with a huge population and a big pool of talent. India will be the preferred destination for the next 25 years. I come from the state of Bengaluru, and India is often seen through Bengaluru. It is the IT capital of Asia," he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Karnataka's Urban Growth Trajectory

Shivakumar also drew attention to Karnataka's urban growth trajectory, noting that the state's urban population currently stands at around 40 per cent and is projected to reach nearly 50 per cent in the next two to three decades. "Karnataka is growing like anything, especially in terms of urban population. It is almost 40 per cent now and may reach up to 50 per cent in the next 20 to 25 years. We are preparing ourselves for what Karnataka needs," he said.

Bengaluru as a Global Tech Hub

Drawing a comparison with global tech hubs, Shivakumar said that while California has around 1.3 million IT professionals, Bengaluru alone is home to nearly 2.5 million IT professionals. He added that urbanisation trends across the globe are increasingly shifting towards India, with Bengaluru emerging as a key gateway.

A Diverse Talent Pool

Describing Bengaluru as a global hub for research and innovation, Shivakumar highlighted the city's diverse talent pool across multiple sectors, including information technology, aerospace, healthcare and medical research. "It is a city of innovation, research and a big talent pool. This talent pool is not limited to IT, but includes aerospace, medical and many other sectors. Especially in Karnataka, we have around 70 medical colleges, and we have 1.5 million doctors, which we produce every year in the health sector," Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister said.

An Invitation to Invest

Inviting global leaders and investors to visit Bengaluru, Shivakumar concluded, "I invite all of you to come to our city. We will make you stronger. Working together, we will be successful. This is the city of the future. The talent pool is in the sky. Please visit our city, we are all there to work with you."

About the WEF Annual Meeting

The 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is being held from January 19 to 23, 2026, at Davos-Klosters, welcoming nearly 3,000 participants from over 130 countries, including a record number of world leaders, CEOs, innovators and policymakers, under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue." (ANI)