A diplomatic war of words erupted after French politician Raphaël Glucksmann suggested that the United States should return the Statue of Liberty to France, claiming that America has chosen "tyranny over freedom."

His remarks triggered a sharp response from White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who dismissed the suggestion with a snarky putdown: "If it weren’t for the US, the French would be speaking German right now. So, they should be very grateful to our great country."

This reference to American involvement in World War II was intended to underscore France’s indebtedness to the US, but instead, it ignited a broader historical debate, reported The Times of India.

The White House backlash

Leavitt’s remarks not only belittled Glucksmann, referring to him as an "unnamed, low-level politician," but also drew criticism from Americans familiar with the complexities of history. Former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul was among those who rebuked the comment, emphasizing that France played a crucial role in securing American independence. "Such a shocking, insulting statement about an ally from anyone, let alone a senior White House official. I hope our @PressSec knows that it’s only because of the French that we have an independent United States of America," he said.

A deeper look at history

The Statue of Liberty, a gift from France in 1886, has long symbolized the shared values of democracy and freedom between the two nations. However, historical amnesia seems to have clouded the discussion. During the American Revolution, France played an instrumental role in helping the American colonies break free from British rule.

French soldiers, supplies, and financial aid were decisive in securing victory, particularly during the Battle of Yorktown, where General Marquis de Lafayette fought alongside George Washington. In fact, Lafayette Park, located just in front of the White House, honors this legacy with a statue of the French general.

Ironically, Washington D.C. itself was designed by Pierre Charles L'Enfant, a French architect whose work was influenced by Paris and Versailles. Even the American national anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner," contains a line — "the rockets' red glare" — inspired by Congreve rockets, which were themselves based on iron-cased rockets used by Tipu Sultan's forces in India during the Anglo-Mysore Wars. This intricate web of historical interconnections highlights the global nature of the past, something overlooked in the White House's curt dismissal.

Global perspective on Franco-American ties

The debate surrounding Glucksmann’s comments and the White House's response has resurfaced historical complexities often ignored in modern political rhetoric. While American forces helped liberate France from Nazi occupation in World War II, it was French support that allowed the US to achieve independence in the first place.

The exchange between Glucksmann and Leavitt underscores a broader issue: how history is wielded in political discourse. Rather than fostering diplomatic cooperation, the Trump administration's response leaned into nationalist bravado, dismissing nuanced historical realities in favor of a simplistic narrative of American supremacy.

While the Statue of Liberty will remain in the US, the debate it has sparked serves as a reminder of the deep, intertwined history between France and America—one that is far more complex than a single wartime alliance.

